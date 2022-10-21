Level Lock+ With Smart Home Key Integration Now Available From Apple's Online Store

by

Smart lock maker Level today announced the official launch of its Level Lock+, which is now available for purchase from Apple's online store. The Level Lock+ has been in Apple retail stores since last week as part of a soft launch, but those who do not live near a store location can now order it online.

level lock
Level Lock+ is an Apple exclusive product, as it is designed to work with the Home Keys feature from Apple. With Home Keys, users can tap an iPhone or Apple Watch on the lock to unlock their homes, with the device serving as an alternative to a key.

Smart locks that are HomeKit integrated have worked for some time, but Level Lock+ shows up in the Wallet app and it has Home Key features such as the ability to use power reserve to unlock a door even when the ‌iPhone‌'s battery is dead.

The Level Lock+ is equipped with a powerful NFC antenna, and the company says that it is BHMA AAA certified, which is the highest industry standard for safety and durability. Like the original Level Lock, the Level Lock+ has a sleek design that looks more like a standard door lock than a smart lock. Installation requires a screwdriver and Level claims that it takes less than 15 minutes to set up.

With the Level app, there are options for sharing access with guests, and auto locking and unlocking as a keyed ‌iPhone‌ approaches. There are also tools for setting up keycards that can activate the Level Lock+, activating the lock through the Level app, and an optional $79 Level Keypad that allows for entry through a key code.

The Level Lock+ is available in Satin Nickel and Matte Black and it can be purchased from Apple for $329.

Top Rated Comments

Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
38 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Costs about 230$ too much.

Looking forward to more competition in this space to bring down prices.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
37 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Also, some important details are lacking from article:
- is it Matter standard compatible?
- does it need a hub?
- how long does battery last?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macintosh Quadra 840av Avatar
Macintosh Quadra 840av
29 minutes ago at 11:47 am

That's great, but without a matching doorknob or latch lock it'll be a no go at many home, even without looking at the price.
They offer an option where it just replaces the bolt portion of your existing lock. It's simply called the Level Bolt. Could even use it in apartments. No need to get new keys or handles.

https://level.co/products/bolt
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AtomicDusk Avatar
AtomicDusk
41 minutes ago at 11:35 am
That's great, but without a matching doorknob or latch lock it'll be a no go at many home, even without looking at the price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OneMike Avatar
OneMike
36 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Looks interesting but not at the price point
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
