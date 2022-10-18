14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Turn One Year Old: When to Expect an Update

While we saw the introduction of several new iPad and Apple TV models today, we've yet to get any of the Mac announcements we're expecting to see before the end of the year. Coincidentally, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were announced exactly one year ago today, featuring an entirely new design, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, brand new displays, MagSafe 3, and more.

macbook pro 14 16 2021
The redesigned MacBook Pro models represented the first major redesign of the high-end Mac laptop in years and a major step forward in Apple's ongoing transition to its own silicon for the Mac lineup. One year since its introduction, some customers might be wondering what's next for the MacBook Pro, so keep reading to learn more.

What to Expect

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1
The MacBook Pro received a major redesign last year, in addition to a new 14-inch size that supplements the lower-end 13-inch model which remained in the lineup without a redesign. Given the new design for the larger models, Apple is likely to stick with the current form factor for several years, so any updates until then will generally be minor spec bumps with performance improvements.

The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be powered by the as-yet-announced M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips, which build on the ‌M2‌ chip announced in June. The ‌‌M2‌‌ Max chip is expected to feature a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, along with up to 64GB memory, while the ‌‌M2‌‌ Pro will be slightly less powerful. The design, display, and other features are expected to be essentially identical to the current models, meaning the only major change is expected to be the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips.

The ‌M2‌ chip, which is soon to become a family of ‌M2‌ chips, is the second-generation Apple silicon that furthers performance and power efficiency. So far on the Mac side, the ‌M2‌ chip powers only the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the redesigned 13-inch MacBook Air. In addition to the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max we're expecting to see in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is also reportedly working on an "‌M2‌ Extreme" chip for its upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro.

When to Expect New Models

tim cook macbook pro
If you're on the lookout for a new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, you might want to wait a few more weeks. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to announce the new MacBook Pros, possibly alongside a new ‌M2‌ Mac mini, as soon as November. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman noted that Apple frequently schedules its new Mac releases for November to space out its launches, and that new Macs were not expected alongside today's ‌iPad‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ announcements.

While the new MacBook Pros are on track to launch in the near future, I wouldn't expect them to be released alongside the iPad Pro. The company has historically launched new Macs in November, as was the case in 2019 with the initial 16-inch MacBook Pro and in 2020 with the first Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Speaking of new products, Apple is working on an M2 version of the Mac mini, which will be the first update to the company's smallest Mac in two years.

While it was initially expected Apple might hold a media event in October to show off the new ‌iPad‌ and Mac hardware, it's now clear that there will be no such event given that many of the introductions have already been made via press release.

Spock Avatar
Spock
35 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
You mean when to expect the price increase?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
24 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
What to expect:


* Price hike
* M2 Pro/Max chip
* Cursor hover experience - a truly magical new way to experience your MacBook Pro
* No charger included
* 3 dongles needed for each port
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
30 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
I hope to Apple’s God there is going to be an Apple event in November. No press release, please. So many people are heartbroken today. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
27 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Price hike in the EU.
As an European, I think I'll hold onto my M1 Pro until end of life.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
27 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
What to expect: A massive price hike
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
25 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Coming from someone who got the 16 on release day, it has been the best computer I’ve ever owned. The battery in this thing is incredible, and honestly for my needs, this thing is a beast. Definitely keeping it for another 4 years.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
