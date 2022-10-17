Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.2 Following Release of iOS 16.0.3

Following the release of iOS 16.0.3 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.2, meaning it is no longer possible to downgrade an iPhone to iOS 16.0.2. This leaves iOS 16.0.3 and the iOS 16.1 beta as the only iOS 16 versions that are still being signed.



Apple routinely stops signing older iOS releases over time in order to prevent users from downgrading to an outdated software version.

iOS 16.0.2 was released on September 22 and included several bug fixes and security updates. The update addressed a few issues affecting iPhone 14 Pro models, including the rear camera vibrating when shooting with some third-party apps and the display appearing completely black during device setup. iOS 16.0.2 also fixed a bug that resulted in some users facing excessive copy-and-paste permission prompts.

iOS 16.1 is expected to be released next week alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura.