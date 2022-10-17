Apple Acknowledges 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Impacting iPhone 14 Users

Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support.



In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the iPhone may entirely freeze, according to the memo. Apple says it's "investigating" the issue and notes it's not a hardware problem, adding that customers should keep their software up to date.

In the meantime, as the investigation is ongoing, Apple advises customers to wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears. If it doesn't, customers should not attempt to restore the device, Apple emphasizes in the memo. Instead, customers should head to an Apple Store or authorized service provider where a request for technical assistance can be submitted, and the issue resolved.

This is not the first time Apple has acknowledged a bug for its latest iPhones. In the days and weeks following its launch, the ‌iPhone 14‌ has had several issues, including issues with device activations and camera vibrations. Both issues have been addressed in subsequent ‌iOS 16‌ updates. Apple is currently testing iOS 16.1 with developers and public beta testers, with a launch expected at the end of this month.