Popular Email Client Spark Gets Major Redesign For Mac, Moves to Subscription Model

The popular email client Spark today announced a significant redesign for its Mac app, introducing new features to make it easier for users to manage their emails, reduce distractions, and have a more streamlined emailing workflow.



Spark on the Mac now has an entirely new design that maintains the same elements as before, such as a unified inbox, but with new additional features. Now, the new design introduces bundles for different email categories such as newsletters and notifications. Emails can now be marked as "done" rather than unread in the new Smart Inbox as part of Spark's goal to rethink how people interact with emails.



Spark is also introducing a new feature called Gatekeeper, which automatically scans all incoming emails from new senders and displays them as cards at the top of the inbox. Users can now choose to accept the incoming email from the sender or block the sender entirely.



Unlike before, Spark is moving to a new subscription-based model. The free version of Spark now includes the same features as before, along with the unified inbox, the new smart inbox, and the updated design. Spark Premium users will gain access to addtional new features, including Gatekeeper, a new Home Screen that helps users take a break from emails, muting threads, and more.

For new individual users, Spark Premium will cost $59.99 for an annual subscription, which is the equivalent of $4.99 per month. The monthly subscription will cost $7.99 for individual users. Existing users of Spark will get a lifetime 30% discount on an annual subscription, while the monthly price remains at $7.99. For the first time, Spark is now available on Windows.