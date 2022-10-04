Popular Email Client Spark Gets Major Redesign For Mac, Moves to Subscription Model

The popular email client Spark today announced a significant redesign for its Mac app, introducing new features to make it easier for users to manage their emails, reduce distractions, and have a more streamlined emailing workflow.

Spark on the Mac now has an entirely new design that maintains the same elements as before, such as a unified inbox, but with new additional features. Now, the new design introduces bundles for different email categories such as newsletters and notifications. Emails can now be marked as "done" rather than unread in the new Smart Inbox as part of Spark's goal to rethink how people interact with emails.

Spark is also introducing a new feature called Gatekeeper, which automatically scans all incoming emails from new senders and displays them as cards at the top of the inbox. Users can now choose to accept the incoming email from the sender or block the sender entirely.

Unlike before, Spark is moving to a new subscription-based model. The free version of Spark now includes the same features as before, along with the unified inbox, the new smart inbox, and the updated design. Spark Premium users will gain access to addtional new features, including Gatekeeper, a new Home Screen that helps users take a break from emails, muting threads, and more.

For new individual users, Spark Premium will cost $59.99 for an annual subscription, which is the equivalent of $4.99 per month. The monthly subscription will cost $7.99 for individual users. Existing users of Spark will get a lifetime 30% discount on an annual subscription, while the monthly price remains at $7.99. For the first time, Spark is now available on Windows.

Top Rated Comments

infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
One more time for the companies way in the back:

F*** subscription models, we have too many subscriptions already!

Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
27 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I don’t understand the appeal for services like this. What is missing from native/built in apps?

I use Apple Mail, it does everything I could think anyone needs. It even has an Undo option now. I use Outlook and Microsoft Mail on my other devices, they too have pretty much what I need.

Why pay for a subscription? This is an honest question.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aibo82 Avatar
aibo82
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Spark will shortly be deleted then, I hate the fact more and more of this is happening.

It will be soon a laptop or iPhone won’t run anything without 20 odd monthly subscriptions at hundreds of pounds a month!

People haven’t got that money anymore.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
saudor Avatar
saudor
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Is there an actual market that would pay monthly for an.. email client?
I remember in the 90s, people paid for things like Eudora (email) and Opera/Netscape (browser) but both went free eventually.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nims Avatar
nims
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Another income sucking subscription that no one needs
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
12 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Ugh! you have to pay to remove the 'Sent with Spark' Email Signature now. I'll be switching to another app I guess...


https://sparkmailapp.com/plans-comparison
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
