Latest iOS 16.1 Beta Removes Adaptive Transparency Toggle for Original AirPods Pro, Confirming Bug
The iOS 16.1 beta that was released to developers today removes the erroneous Adaptive Transparency toggle that was added for the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max in the prior beta.
After updating last week, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners running the AirPods firmware beta found an "Adaptive Transparency" toggle in the AirPods settings, and it was initially assumed that Apple had brought the Adaptive Transparency feature of the AirPods Pro 2 to older AirPods models.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman yesterday said that the Adaptive Transparency option was actually a bug, which Apple has now confirmed by removing the setting in the current beta. It was decidedly curious that Apple opted to bring a major AirPods Pro 2 feature to the original AirPods Pro, so it makes sense that it was a mistake and that the setting was accidentally made visible on devices that do not support it.
Adaptive Transparency is an AirPods Pro 2-exclusive feature that is enabled by the new H2 chip in the device. It is designed to allow the AirPods Pro to quiet loud sounds, such as sirens, construction work, or loud speakers at a concert without blocking out all noise.
Popular Stories
Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in...
The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern recently traveled to Michigan to test Apple's new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra. In response, Apple provided some additional information about how the feature works.
Stern recruited Michael Barabe to crash his demolition derby car with a heavy-duty steel frame into two unoccupied vehicles parked in a junkyard — a 2003...
This week's best Apple deals focus on the AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and M2 MacBook Air, including numerous all-time low prices on these devices. You'll also find up to 50 percent off discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
As of October 1, Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPad models, according to an Apple support document.
Introduced in 2014, the Apple SIM was designed to allow iPad users to activate cellular data plans from multiple carriers around the world. Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical nano-SIM card, but it was embedded inside later iPad Pro...
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce some major improvements in camera technology, adding a 48-megapixel lens and low-light improvements across all lenses with the new Photonic Engine. We've spent the last week working on an in-depth comparison that pits the new iPhone 14 Pro Max against the prior-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how much better the iPhone 14 Pro Max can be.
Subscrib ...
Thursday September 29, 2022 9:08 am PDT by Sami Fathi
One of the biggest new features in iOS 16 is a completely redesigned iPhone Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen is entirely customizable, letting you change the colors and fonts, add widgets and new wallpapers, and more to make your iPhone uniquely yours. Of course, even before iOS 16, you could customize your Lock Screen with a wallpaper of your choice. iOS 16 takes the Lock Screen wallpaper...
While we had been expecting a follow-up October Apple event focused on Mac and iPad announcements, it sounds like we might not be getting another event after all. Instead, the pending updates in those product segments could be considered minor enough that they may be announced via press releases.
It wasn't all bad news, however, with Apple announcing that it will be expanding an on-device...
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes.
Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past.
There are several...
In a new interview, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, and Apple's vice president of human interface design, Alan Dye, sat down to discuss the thinking behind the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island and how it was developed.
During the interview with the Japanese magazine Axis, Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS, said Dynamic Island represents the...
Top Rated Comments
The H2 is the only chip capable of Adaptive Transparency due to its high sampling rate.
So indeed, it was a bug.