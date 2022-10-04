Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the release of the third iOS 16.1 beta. The iOS 16.1 beta is also joined by the fifth beta of iPadOS 16.1, which is on a slightly different schedule as Apple started testing it prior to the launch of iOS 16.
Registered developers can download the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air.
iOS 16.1 introduces support for Live Activities, the interactive notification feature that lets you keep an eye on things happening in real time right from the Lock Screen and, on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island.
Live Activities cannot be used at the current time as developers still need to update their apps to add support, but it will be available when iOS 16.1 launches. Developers have access to an ActivityKit API to begin getting their apps ready.
The update also introduces a new Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that is designed to selectively charge when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a new smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.
Matter will allow for interoperability between smart devices from different companies, and Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and others are working on support.
On the iPad, iPadOS 16 will expand the Stage Manager feature to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, and it is no longer limited to the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air. The beta removes the external display function of Stage Manager, and this feature will return in a later beta. External display support will remain limited to the M1 iPad models even though older iPad Pro models are now able to use Stage Manager.
During the beta, Apple tweaked the design of the battery status bar icon, adding a visual indication of charge level. It also changed the battery font, updated the Lock Screen charging indicator, and fixed a copy and paste bug.
Other new features in the update include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide.
Top Rated Comments
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved Issues[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Uncertified accessory notifications might appear when pairing Matter accessories. (99502842)
[HEADING=3]Known issues[/HEADING]
* You might receive an alert to turn on Wi-Fi when pairing a Matter accessory. (98460235)
Workaround: Ensure your device is connected to your Wi-Fi network.
* Adjusting the color or color temperature might result in an unexpected color set on a Matter accessory. (98578966)
* Accessory details might not open if a Matter accessory is unreachable. (99232316)
* The device that initiates the pairing needs to use the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)
[HEADING=2]Memory Allocation[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The system memory allocator free operation zeroes out all deallocated blocks in iOS 16.1 beta or later. Invalid accesses to free memory might result in new crashes or corruption, including:
* Read-after-free bugs that previously observed the old contents of a block may now observe zeroes instead
* Write-after-free bugs may now cause subsequent calls to calloc to return non-zero memory
* To debug these issues, use Address Sanitizer and Guard Malloc (see libgmalloc(3)). (97449075)
[/SPOILER]
[SPOILER="iPadOS 16 Beta 11 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]CoreGraphics[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* To improve security, CGImageCreate enforces parameter correctness on macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Passing an incorrect CGImageByteOrderInfo is no longer supported, and will result in images failing to load. (94855401)
[HEADING=2]DeviceDiscoveryUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Devices running beta 4 or later aren’t backwards compatible with devices running earlier beta versions. (95233878)
[HEADING=2]Emoji[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The search field for the emoji Lock Screen editor is missing. (88603664)
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=2]Resolved Issues[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Uncertified accessory notifications might appear when pairing Matter accessories. (99502842)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* You might receive an alert to turn on Wi-Fi when pairing a Matter accessory. (98460235)
Workaround: Ensure your device is connected to your Wi-Fi network.
* Adjusting the color or color temperature might result in an unexpected color set on a Matter accessory. (98578966)
* Accessory details might not open if a Matter accessory is unreachable. (99232316)
* The device that initiates the pairing needs to use the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)
[HEADING=2]Mail[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Moving a Remind Me message to another mailbox doesn’t remove the Remind Me banner. (93671992)
[HEADING=2]Memory Allocation[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The system memory allocator free operation zeroes out all deallocated blocks in iPadOS 16 beta or later. Invalid accesses to free memory might result in new crashes or corruption, including:
* Read-after-free bugs that previously observed the old contents of a block may now observe zeroes instead
* Write-after-free bugs may now cause subsequent calls to calloc to return non-zero memory
To debug these issues, use Address Sanitizer and Guard Malloc (see libgmalloc(3)). (97449075)
[HEADING=2]Maps[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* Don’t use MKMapLandscape, MKStandardMapConfigurationMapMode, [MKMapView configuration], and [MKStandardMapConfiguration showsBuildings]. Use their functional equivalents MKMapElevationStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkmapelevationstyle'), MKStandardMapConfiguration.EmphasisStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkstandardmapconfiguration/emphasisstyle'), and preferredConfiguration ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkmapview/4010601-preferredconfiguration'), instead. Additionally, showsBuildings is now deprecated. (93449747)
[HEADING=2]Metal[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* When using the new Metal mesh shaders feature, render pipeline state objects (PSOs) created with a mesh shader stage but without a object shader stage can fail to compile or fail to work correctly on some devices. (89836551)
Workaround: When creating render PSOs with a mesh shader stage, also include a (potentially trivial pass-through) object shader stage.
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* The MTLResource.gpuHandle is deprecated. Use gpuResourceID ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metal/mtlaccelerationstructure/3974095-gpuresourceid') instead, which functions as a replacement. (92862429)
[HEADING=2]Metal Offline Compiler[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* MetalFX effect outputs aren’t designed to be consumed by the CPU. Outputting to a texture that is read only by the CPU might result in synchronization issues. (91515075)
Workaround: If a CPU reading of the MetalFX output is desired, instead of encoding the MetalFXeffect as the last item in a command buffer, encode a dummy blit that consumes the MetalFXoutput texture (a 1-pixel region blit is fine) in the command buffer. After the command buffer with the dummy blit is finished, reading of the MetalFX effect output texture with CPU synchronizes correctly.
[HEADING=2]Networking[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* FTP is deprecated for URLSession and related APIs. Please adopt modern secure networking protocols such as HTTPS. (92623659)
[HEADING=2]StoreKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* Deprecated the SKDownload API and removed the option to upload nonconsumable in-app purchase assets for Apple to host. In addition, support for managing these assets in App Store Connect is no longer available as of April 2022. (89764253)
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Providing actions to a navigationTitle modifier has been deprecated. Use the toolbarTitleActions() modifier or ToolbarTitleActions type in a toolbar modifier instead. (93658035)
* Lists and tables might not clear their selection when exiting Edit Mode. (94093589)
[HEADING=2]UIKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* [UIViewController shouldAutorotate] has been deprecated is no longer supported. [UIViewController attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation] has been deprecated and replaced with [UIViewController setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterfaceOrientations].
Workaround: Apps relying on shouldAutorotate should reflect their preferences using the view controllers supportedInterfaceOrientations. If the supported orientations change, use `-[UIViewController setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterface
[HEADING=2]Wallet[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* American Express cards might need to be removed and re-added to Wallet after updating to iPadOS 16 beta 6 or later. (97990752)
[/SPOILER]
Released today
* iOS 16.1 beta 4 (20B5064c) - October 4, 2022
* iPadOS 16 beta 11 (20B5064c) - October 4, 2022
* macOS 13 beta 10 (22A5365d) - October 4, 2022
* tvOS 16.1 beta 4 (20K5062a) - October 4, 2022