iOS 16.1 Beta Brings Adaptive Transparency to Original AirPods Pro

The third beta of iOS 16.1 that was released earlier this week expands the Adaptive Transparency feature introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro to the original ‌AirPods Pro‌.



As noted on Reddit, first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ owners who also have the AirPods beta software will now see an "Adaptive Transparency" toggle in the AirPods section of the Settings app. The 5A304A beta firmware is required to see the setting.

Apple debuted Adaptive Transparency with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. It is designed to allow the AirPods to block out loud sounds, such as sirens, construction work, or loud speakers at a concert without blocking out all noise.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have an upgraded H2 chip that allows for Adaptive Transparency to work, so it is not yet clear how Adaptive Transparency with the H1 chip in the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ works in comparison.

(Thanks, Aaron!)