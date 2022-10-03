You May Soon Need to Be a YouTube Premium Subscriber to Watch 4K Videos

YouTube may make watching videos in 4K quality on the platform exclusive to only YouTube Premium subscribers, according to screenshots posted by users on Twitter and Reddit.

On Reddit (1,2) and Twitter, some users have started to recently notice that on iOS, and presumably across other platforms also, YouTube is now saying that in order to watch videos in 4K, the user must be a paying YouTube Premium subscriber. Not all users are seeing the 4K quality option blocked behind YouTube's paywall, and it's unclear if YouTube plans to move forward with this.


A standard YouTube Premium plan costs $11.99 in the United States and includes ad-free videos, background playback, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. We've reached out to YouTube for comment on 4K video quality possibly becoming a YouTube Premium feature and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Top Rated Comments

Valve1138 Avatar
Valve1138
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
That’s nice. I’ll continue to not subscribe.
Score: 13 Votes
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
I'd rather watch in 480p than paying $12 for YouTube...
Score: 4 Votes
vtuberalpha Avatar
vtuberalpha
14 minutes ago at 04:31 am
Typical YouTube move: locking a system feature and now a simple resolution behind a subscription paywall.

I'm off to sideloading an ad-free YouTube IPA which supports 4K then and saying goodbye to this ****show.
Score: 2 Votes
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
12 minutes ago at 04:34 am
this is not a good move and i am a youtube premium subscriber.
Score: 2 Votes
tRYSIS3 Avatar
tRYSIS3
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
YouTube is really trying hard to get me to never use their app again huh?
Score: 2 Votes
kobaltz Avatar
kobaltz
9 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Years from now, YouTube will say that they're not getting enough revenue from ads because too many people are subscribed to Premium, so they'll start introducing ads into YouTube Premium. But you can opt out of ads by upgrading to YouTube Premium Pro.
Score: 2 Votes
