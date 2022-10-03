Twitter Blue Subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand Now Able to Edit Tweets, U.S. Support Coming Soon

Twitter today announced that Twitter Blue subscribers located in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are now able to use the edit tweet feature that has been in testing since the beginning of September.



An edit option has been in the works for several months now, with the "Edit Tweet" option showing up alongside the already available Delete Tweet, Pin to Profile, Change who can reply, and Add/remove from Lists options. Tweets can be edited for up to 30 minutes after being sent.

Twitter in September said that it would test the edit button with Twitter Blue subscribers before rolling it out more widely. Tweets that have been edited are denoted with an "Edited" tag, and past versions of tweets are visible.

The option to edit a Tweet is now available for Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand 👀 Follow @TwitterBlue for the latest updates. https://t.co/pj0bmS60xe — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 3, 2022