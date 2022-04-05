Twitter Working on Edit Button, Testing to Begin Soon for Twitter Blue Users

Twitter today announced that it has been working on an edit feature "since last year," with testing on the edit button set to begin "in the coming months" with Twitter Blue subscribers.



In a demo of the feature on the Twitter app, users are able to click on the details button of a tweet to see an "Edit Tweet" entry that joins the already available Delete Tweet, Pin to Profile, Change who can reply, and Add/remove from Lists options.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

There is no detail as of now on just how the edit button works, how long tweets can be edited, or whether there are version histories, with Twitter planning to provide that information at a later date.

Twitter first made a joke about work on an edit button on April Fools' Day last week. "We are working on an edit button," the social network tweeted. Most people didn't take the announcement seriously given the day and the fact that people have been clamoring for an edit button for years now, but Twitter today confirmed that the work on the edit button is real.

Twitter plans to test the edit feature with Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue is priced at $3 per month and provides users with early access to new features and other perks. Testing is set to begin soon, with Twitter aiming to learn "what works, what doesn't, and what's possible."