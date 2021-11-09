Twitter Blue Subscription Service Expands to the United States and New Zealand
Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service, is today launching in the United States and New Zealand after launching in Canada earlier this year. Available for $2.99 per month in the U.S., Twitter Blue adds additional features to Twitter. Since Twitter Blue's June debut, Twitter has been introducing new functionality, and a rundown of what you get for that $2.99 subscription price is below.
- Ad-free articles - Twitter Blue users can read ad-free content from sites that include The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.
- Top Articles - Subscribers have access to the most-shared articles on Twitter in the last 24 hours.
- Customization - Twitter Blue users can access exclusive app icons and themes, and Twitter is adding Custom Navigation that will let users select what appears in their navigation bar.
- Bookmarks Folder - Adds a way to organize saved tweets.
- Undo Tweet - Twitter Blue users can preview tweets before they are sent, revising any mistakes. Users can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click "undo."
- Early Access - Twitter is letting Twitter Blue users have early access to new features that are in development. Right now, users can upload videos up to 10 minutes in length, while non-subscribers are still limited to two minutes. They can also pin their favorite DM conversations to the top of the DM interface.
Twitter users can subscribe by visiting Twitter's main menu in the Twitter app for iOS or accessing Twitter on desktop and selecting the subscribe option.
Related Stories
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing.
At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly.
Due to...
Apple announced the new 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets just started shipping out to customers last Friday. We picked one up and thought we'd do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March, because both tablets are about as powerful and share many similarities.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design and ...
In 2016, when Apple introduced the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, the repair experts at iFixit discovered the notebooks have non-removable SSDs, soldered to the logic board, prompting concerns that data recovery would not be possible if the logic board failed. Fortunately, that wasn't the case.
Apple has a special tool for 2016 and 2017 models of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that ...
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser.
A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
The most important TSMC factory that manufactures Apple's chips destined for next-generation iPhone and Mac models has been hit by a gas contamination, according to Nikkei Asia. The factory, known as "Fab 18," is TSMC's most advanced chipmaking facility. TSMC is Apple's sole chip supplier, making all of the processors used in every Apple device with a custom silicon chip.
Industry...
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first public betas and a week after the third developer beta. The public beta gives non-developers a chance to test out iOS 13 ahead of its upcoming fall launch date.
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 13 beta update...
Over the last few weeks, an ever-increasing number of Apple users have been frustratingly sharing issues they're experiencing with iTunes Match, Apple's service that allows users to upload songs to iCloud from other sources, such as CDs.
iTunes Match is officially part of an Apple Music subscription and is there known as iCloud Music Library. iTunes Match allows users to upload songs and...
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Since the launch of iPhone 12 models in October, Apple has acknowledged that the devices may cause electromagnetic interference with medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, but the company has now shared additional information.
Apple added the following paragraph to a related support document today:Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain...