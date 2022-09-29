Hyper Recalls HyperJuice GaN Stackable Chargers and 130W Battery Pack Due to Fire Risk

Accessory maker Hyper is recalling its 65W and 100W HyperJuice Stackable GaN Chargers and its 130W Battery Pack because of a product design issue that can cause them to overheat while charging. Hyper says that this can lead to a "potential fire hazard."



Affected stackable products include the 65W and 100W GaN chargers that were initially introduced in 2021. Each one features a pass-through AC power outlet rated up to 1500W for stacking multiple units on top of one another. Each 100W unit featured three USB-C ports and one 18W USB-A port, while each 65W unit included two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.



The USB-C 130W Battery Pack was released in 2019, offering a 27,000mAh battery capacity. It included two USB-C ports and a USB-A port.



If you own one of the HyperJuice Stackable GaN Chargers or the 130W Battery Pack, Hyper is providing a one-time store credit in the full amount of the purchase price. There is no option for a cash refund for those who are no longer interested in owning Hyper products.

Turns out I apparently wasn’t the only one having to get multiple replacement units for this charger. They all smelled like burnt out electronics and stopped working after a few months. "Voluntary Recall of HYPER HyperJuice GaN Charger 65W (HJ414) and 100W (HJ417)”: pic.twitter.com/2r0qGvCcGY — Holger Eilhard (@holgr) September 29, 2022

According to the recall site, approximately 18,200 Stackable Chargers were sold, and 13,700 battery packs were sold. Two battery packs overheated, resulting in smoke, melting, and property damage, and there were seven reports about the Stackable chargers. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using all of the recalled products immediately because of the fire risk.

Hyper is providing customers with a self-addressed prepaid shipping label for the return of affected units. Store credits will be issued when the product is returned or, if the product is no longer available, proof of purchase. Customers can learn more on Hyper's website.