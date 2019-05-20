New HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack Offers 130W of Power and 27,000mAh Capacity

The new HyperJuice Battery Pack is equipped with two USB-C ports, one capable of outputting a maximum of 100W of power and a second capable of outputting 60W, which means it can be used to charge any of Apple's USB-C notebooks, including the 87W MacBook Pro. There's also an 18W USB-A port.
With this port combination, you can charge a MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone at their maximum charging speeds all at the same time.
Hyper says that its new battery pack is the first in the world to support the 100W USB-C Power Delivery profile.
There's a 27,000mAh battery inside of the HyperJuice Battery Pack, which should provide a full charge for a MacBook Pro machine. This battery pack meets airline regulations and can be carried onto a plane.
The HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack is made from aluminum in silver or space gray that's designed to match Apple products, and it weighs just over a pound.
Through a 112W power adapter that's an add-on, the HyperJuice Battery Pack can be recharged in just an hour, which is impressive for a high-capacity battery pack. Passthrough charging is supported, so you can charge the battery pack while also charging your devices.
You can get the HyperJuice 130W Dual USB-C Battery Pack from B&H Photo for $200, or purchase a bundle that includes the aforementioned optional 112W power adapter for $250 from the Hyper website.
