New HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack Offers 130W of Power and 27,000mAh Capacity

Monday May 20, 2019 10:22 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Hyper today announced the launch of its new HyperJuice 130W Dual USB-C Battery Pack, which is now available for purchase following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The new HyperJuice Battery Pack is equipped with two USB-C ports, one capable of outputting a maximum of 100W of power and a second capable of outputting 60W, which means it can be used to charge any of Apple's USB-C notebooks, including the 87W MacBook Pro. There's also an 18W USB-A port.


With this port combination, you can charge a MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone at their maximum charging speeds all at the same time.

Hyper says that its new battery pack is the first in the world to support the 100W USB-C Power Delivery profile.


There's a 27,000mAh battery inside of the HyperJuice Battery Pack, which should provide a full charge for a MacBook Pro machine. This battery pack meets airline regulations and can be carried onto a plane.

The HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack is made from aluminum in silver or space gray that's designed to match Apple products, and it weighs just over a pound.

Through a 112W power adapter that's an add-on, the HyperJuice Battery Pack can be recharged in just an hour, which is impressive for a high-capacity battery pack. Passthrough charging is supported, so you can charge the battery pack while also charging your devices.

You can get the HyperJuice 130W Dual USB-C Battery Pack from B&H Photo for $200, or purchase a bundle that includes the aforementioned optional 112W power adapter for $250 from the Hyper website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
6 hours ago at 10:37 am
i bought one during the kickstarter campaign. no problems so far.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
3 hours ago at 12:58 pm

I don't think I'd agree .... I'm driving around in a car that goes over 300 miles on a battery charge. That wasn't possible 10 years ago - closest we could get was sitting on top of 20 gallons of highly flammable liquid.

So I'd say battery technology is coming along.... maybe not as quick as we'd like (Where's my graphene battery?!?) but it's not exactly stagnant either ...


Your car battery contains almost for sure Panasonic 18650 cells, they got just a bit better over the last 2 decades, Lithium Ion is not the answer for ever increasing power demand (and safety), 1000-1500Km out of one charge is what is needed, and quick charge.
Better yet again, hydrogen would be the better option, but that's a whole other issue/topic.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hansmoleman
6 hours ago at 10:35 am
It's not cheap, but I absolutely love mine. I've had a bunch of business travel lately, where I leave the plug-in charger at home and only bring HyperJuice for a 2-day trip. Really great; I just plug in the MBP and iPhone to it, and good to go. Don't have to worry about whether the under-seat power works on the airplane, or whether the plug is worn out in the hotel room... completely self-sufficient for days on end.

It's a solid little device... quite happy indeed.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Analog Kid
5 hours ago at 11:37 am
How hot does this thing get?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]