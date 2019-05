New HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack Offers 130W of Power and 27,000mAh Capacity

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Hyper today announced the launch of its new HyperJuice 130W Dual USB-C Battery Pack , which is now available for purchase following a successful crowdfunding campaign.The new HyperJuice Battery Pack is equipped with two USB-C ports, one capable of outputting a maximum of 100W of power and a second capable of outputting 60W, which means it can be used to charge any of Apple's USB-C notebooks, including the 87W MacBook Pro . There's also an 18W USB-A port.With this port combination, you can charge a MacBook Pro , iPad Pro , and iPhone at their maximum charging speeds all at the same time.Hyper says that its new battery pack is the first in the world to support the 100W USB-C Power Delivery profile.There's a 27,000mAh battery inside of the HyperJuice Battery Pack, which should provide a full charge for a MacBook Pro machine. This battery pack meets airline regulations and can be carried onto a plane.The HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack is made from aluminum in silver or space gray that's designed to match Apple products, and it weighs just over a pound.Through a 112W power adapter that's an add-on, the HyperJuice Battery Pack can be recharged in just an hour, which is impressive for a high-capacity battery pack. Passthrough charging is supported, so you can charge the battery pack while also charging your devices.You can get the HyperJuice 130W Dual USB-C Battery Pack from B&H Photo for $200, or purchase a bundle that includes the aforementioned optional 112W power adapter for $250 from the Hyper website