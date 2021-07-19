Hyper Releases Stackable GaN Chargers With Up to 1600W of Power From a Single Wall Outlet

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, accessory maker Hyper today announced that its stackable 65W and 100W chargers based on space saving and power efficient gallium nitride (GaN) technology are now available.



The new HyperJuice chargers each feature a pass-through AC power outlet that is rated up to 1500W, which can be used to power devices with a pronged power cord like the full-size HomePod, or to stack additional HyperJuice chargers to create a "supercharger" with up to 64 ports and up to 1600W of power from a single wall outlet.

Priced at $69.99 on Hyper's online store, the smaller 65W charger features two USB-C ports rated at 65W and one USB-A port rated at 18W. The larger 100W version retails for $99.99 and is equipped with three USB-C ports rated at 100W and one USB-A port rated at 18W. (The 100W version is currently out of stock.)



Hyper says GaN semiconductor material based on Navitas GaNFast technology allows these chargers to be 10x smaller, 100x faster, and 5x more power efficient than traditional silicon chargers. A report earlier this year claimed that Apple is planning its own GaN chargers, but it is unclear when they would be released.