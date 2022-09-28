iOS 16.1 Beta 3 Lets You Preload In-App Content After Installing Apps So They're Ready to Go

In the latest iOS 16.1 beta, Apple has added a new toggle to the App Store's settings that allows apps to automatically begin downloading their in-app content after they're downloaded and before a user launches them for the first time.



"Automatically run apps in the background to download content before you first launch them," the description of the toggle says. With the new option enabled, after a user installs an app from the ‌App Store‌, it'll automatically begin running in the background to download their in-app content so that when the user opens the app for the first time, it's ready to go.

The new toggle was added in iOS 16.1 beta 3 and macOS Ventura beta 9. Also, in the latest ‌macOS Ventura‌ beta, Apple has a new dynamic version of its Ventura marketing wallpaper.