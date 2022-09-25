iOS 16.1 Beta Lets You Disable AirPods Pro 2 Touch Volume Control

In the iOS 16.1 beta, Apple is giving users of the second-generation AirPods Pro the ability to disable touch controls for volume.



One feature of the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ is that users can increase or decrease volume by swiping up or down on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ touch sensor on the individual stems. While some users may find the feature convenient, others may not. On iOS 16.0.2, the current public release of iOS 16, users cannot disable touch controls for volume.



In the iOS 16.1 beta, there is a new toggle inside the Accessibility page for the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ to enable or disable touch controls for volume. As before, users can customize the press and hold functionality of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ stem, including to activate Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Off, or to invoke Siri.

iOS 16.1 is available for developers and members of Apple's public beta program, with a public release expected in October. In addition to the new toggle for the ‌AirPods Pro‌, iOS 16.1 will include changes to the battery indicator and more.