iOS 16 Proves More Popular Than iOS 15 Was Last Year

by

iPhone users are adopting iOS 16 at a quicker pace than they adopted iOS 15 last year, according to updated data from analytics company Mixpanel. Nine days after launch, ‌iOS 16‌ is installed on an estimated 23.26 percent of iPhones.

ios 16 lock screen feature
10 days after launch in 2021, iOS 15 was installed on just 19.3 percent of devices, as ‌iPhone‌ owners at the time seemed more reluctant to upgrade due to some early bugs. ‌iOS 16‌ may also be more appealing because of the visual changes that it introduces.

There's a redesigned Lock Screen experience for much more customization than before, along with Lock Screen widgets. ‌iOS 16‌ also includes features like iMessage editing and undo send, which could tempt people to upgrade.

ios 16 adoption mixpanel
At the current time, Apple is allowing ‌iPhone‌ users to stay on iOS 15 if desired by providing security updates, and updating to ‌iOS 16‌ is not yet required. Apple did the same thing last year with the launch of iOS 15, allowing people to remain on iOS 14 for about four months after the update launched.

The upcoming iOS 16.1 update will add notable features like Live Activities for the Lock Screen and changes to the battery indicator in the status bar, and once that update launches in October, we could see a notable uptick in ‌iOS 16‌ adoption.

With ‌iOS 16‌ adoption growing by the hour, iOS 15 is now installed on an estimated 66.96 percent of devices, while 9.77 percent of devices continue to run an older version of iOS. Mixpanel's data comes from visits to websites and apps that use the Mixpanel analytics SDK, so the numbers do fluctuate and are not official.

Apple has not yet provided details on how many devices are running ‌iOS 16‌, but Mixpanel's data has not historically been too far off of the actual numbers.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
35 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
Who knew people liked a buggy iOS more than a less buggy iOS :p
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
31 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
I think the thing that held back faster iOS 15 adoption was CSAM. I remember seeing a lot of (negative) coverage for that.

With iOS 16 most people have forgotten about it since Apple put CSAM rollout on pause.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm

At the current time, Apple is allowing iPhone users to stay on iOS 15 if desired by providing security updates, and updating to iOS 16 is not yet required. Apple did the same thing last year with the launch of iOS 15, allowing people to remain on iOS 14 for about four months after the update launched.
I would love it if Apple kept to this policy going forward. I'm not big on Apple's habit of using the point-oh release of its OS's as the final beta test.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BugeyeSTI Avatar
BugeyeSTI
28 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
I'm waiting at least until 16.1 drops before I update.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
18 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
iOS 16 has been great. Apple did a great job with the updates. Just had the family update to iOS 16.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
belvdr Avatar
belvdr
17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

iOS 16 has been great. Apple did a great job with the updates.
I haven't had any issues either; I'm not a heavy user though. I really like the duplicate photo detection in Photos.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

