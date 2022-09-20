iPhone 14 Pro Max Pitted Against Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Drop Test Showdown

Drop tests and durability tests are standard after any new iPhone release, and the iPhone 14 Pro is no exception, with YouTubers subjecting the device to all manner of tests to see how it fares against competing smartphones and past iPhones.

PhoneBuff this morning shared a drop test video that pits the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max against Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra to see which one is more durable. Both smartphones feature front and glass backs, with Samsung using Gorilla Glass Victus+ and Apple using its Ceramic Shield technology for the front and an unspecified Gorilla Glass on the back that Apple has in the past said uses a dual-ion process.

There are some other design differences, including a stainless steel frame and a flat edge for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max and aluminum and a curved glass design for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but glass is glass, and both smartphones saw damage in every drop test.

In the back down drop test, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max saw more shattering than the S22 Ultra, with a greater number of cracks and camera lens damage, but both devices remained functional, and the displays were not damaged. In a corner drop test, both frames were scuffed, with more apparent gouging on the S22.

In the front display drop test, both screens shattered, but the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max had cracking limited to one corner, while the S22 Ultra saw cracks across the entire display. Technically the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max "won" in this test, but it would still need a display repair given the damage. If there's anything to be learned from these tests, it's that glass is going to break, and no smartphone manufacturer has managed to develop unbreakable glass technology.

There's another ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ drop test from YouTuber GizmoSlip, but unsurprisingly, the glass breaks. What might be notable in both drop tests is that there appeared to be immediate damage to the camera lenses with back down drops, which could be because the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models have cameras that protrude further.

Drop tests demonstrate why it's a good idea to have AppleCare+ for the iPhone 14 models, along with a case, but it is worth noting that this year, Apple has improved repairability for the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models. There is now an option to open the ‌iPhone 14‌ from the back side, plus the display has fewer connectors, making both the front and back glass easier and cheaper to replace. Unfortunately, the improvements do not apply to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and they remain more difficult to repair.