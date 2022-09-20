iPhone 14 Pro Features Faster 5G Speeds Thanks to New Modem Chip

The iPhone 14 Pro features faster 5G speeds on the T-Mobile and Verizon networks in the United States compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, largely thanks to a new 5G modem in the latest iPhones.



The test by SpeedSmart shows that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ reached peak 5G speeds of 255.91 Mbps for downloads on T-Mobile compared to 173.81 Mbps on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. On Verizon, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ reached peak 5G download speeds of 175.56 Mbps versus 126.33 Mbps for last year's iPhone.



The improvements in peak 5G speeds on ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem, offering faster speeds, improved latency, and lower energy consumption.