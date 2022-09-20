Apple's U.S. Back to School Promotion Ends Soon: Here's What You Can Get

by

Apple's Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada ends in just six days. With this year's promotion, Apple is offering a $150 gift card alongside the purchase of an eligible Mac or a $100 gift card with the purchase of an iPad Air or iPad Pro.

2022 back to school apple feature
As a reminder for those who might still be looking to take advantage of the promotion as it wraps up, we've rounded up a quick summary of the eligible products for the promotion below.

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air keyboard
The new MacBook Air with the M2 Apple silicon chip in a thin and light design starts at $1,099 with Apple's education discount. With the $150 bonus gift card, that means the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ essentially costs $949, and the M1 version can be had for even less. Additionally, Apple is offering a 20% discount on the three-year AppleCare+ service for Mac at $183.

MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac

24 inch imac and macbook monterey
For education customers who need more powerful Macs, Apple is offering its 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. With the $150 gift card after purchase, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will essentially cost customers $1,049, the 14-inch $1,699, and the 16-inch $2,149. The 13-inch comes with the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip, while the 14-inch and 16-inch models come with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options. The 24-inch ‌M1‌ iMac is also available starting at the equivalent of $1,099 once the $150 gift card is accounted for.

iPad Air and iPad Pro

ipad air 5 colors
The ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ come with the ‌M1‌ Apple silicon chip, offering more performance than older models. Both iPads come with a $50 discount for education customers in addition to the $100 promotional gift card. The ‌iPad Pro‌, offered in 11-inch, and 12.9-inch sizes, comes with more advanced displays and the addition of the LiDAR scanner compared to the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌. Both iPad lines support the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

Apple is expected to announce updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with the ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip as soon as next month, and there is also a possibility of updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Even with new models on the horizon, the Back to School promotion offers customers a great opportunity to get the current-generation models with the added benefit of gift cards.

