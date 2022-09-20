Apple's U.S. Back to School Promotion Ends Soon: Here's What You Can Get

Apple's Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada ends in just six days. With this year's promotion, Apple is offering a $150 gift card alongside the purchase of an eligible Mac or a $100 gift card with the purchase of an iPad Air or iPad Pro.



As a reminder for those who might still be looking to take advantage of the promotion as it wraps up, we've rounded up a quick summary of the eligible products for the promotion below.

M2 MacBook Air



The new MacBook Air with the M2 Apple silicon chip in a thin and light design starts at $1,099 with Apple's education discount. With the $150 bonus gift card, that means the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ essentially costs $949, and the M1 version can be had for even less. Additionally, Apple is offering a 20% discount on the three-year AppleCare+ service for Mac at $183.



MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac



For education customers who need more powerful Macs, Apple is offering its 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. With the $150 gift card after purchase, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will essentially cost customers $1,049, the 14-inch $1,699, and the 16-inch $2,149. The 13-inch comes with the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip, while the 14-inch and 16-inch models come with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options. The 24-inch ‌M1‌ iMac is also available starting at the equivalent of $1,099 once the $150 gift card is accounted for.



iPad Air and iPad Pro



The ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ come with the ‌M1‌ Apple silicon chip, offering more performance than older models. Both iPads come with a $50 discount for education customers in addition to the $100 promotional gift card. The ‌iPad Pro‌, offered in 11-inch, and 12.9-inch sizes, comes with more advanced displays and the addition of the LiDAR scanner compared to the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌. Both iPad lines support the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

Apple is expected to announce updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with the ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip as soon as next month, and there is also a possibility of updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Even with new models on the horizon, the Back to School promotion offers customers a great opportunity to get the current-generation models with the added benefit of gift cards.