References to Unannounced iPad Pro Models Spotted Ahead of Rumored October Event

References to two unannounced iPad Pro models have been spotted ahead of a rumored event set to place as soon as next month, where new iPads and Macs are expected to be revealed.



The references, spotted by 9to5Mac on Logitech's website, include a sixth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and a fourth-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, two models expected next month. The references offer no details on the new products but state they're "coming soon."

Logitech includes the unannounced iPads in its list of supported iPads for its Crayon Digital Pencil, which is the only third-party stylus that can offer similar integration as the Apple Pencil. As 9to5Mac notes, given the close nature between Logitech and Apple, the references could have some merit as being legitimate.

The new 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros are not expected to receive any major redesign but will instead benefit from the M2 Apple silicon chip. Early rumors suggested that the 11-inch model would get a new mini-LED display; however, that is no longer expected. Other rumors have suggested some form of MagSafe charging coming to the ‌iPad Pro‌.