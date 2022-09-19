AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

by

The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using.

airpods pro 2
We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer compared to older models. Read on to learn more.

Better Active Noise Cancellation

Building on a feature introduced in the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ now features up to 2x better Active Noise Cancellation. The improvement will mean less ambient noise making its way into the user's ears when using Active Noise Cancellation, thanks to improved noise-canceling microphones, a new driver, and improved algorithms.

Improved Sound Quality With Richer Bass

AirPods Pro Second Generation
The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ features a custom-built driver and amplifier that works with the H2 chip to provide low distortion, deeper bass, and crisp and clear high notes for music, videos, and more. The H2 chip also powers a new algorithm that processes sound in real-time more quickly, custom-tuning it to your ears for high-fidelity sound.

Adaptive Transparency Mode

AirPods Pro
Alongside Active Noise Cancellation, ‌AirPods Pro‌ features Transparency Mode, which uses outward-facing microphones to let you hear the world around you. The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ takes this further with Adaptive Transparency Mode, which uses the onboard microphones to minimize loud noises, like sirens and power tools, while letting you hear other sounds. The newest ‌AirPods Pro‌ can reduce noise at 48,000 times per second, according to Apple.

Better In-Ear Detection

The first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature IR optical sensors to detect when a user places them in their ears. Like the third-generation AirPods, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ features skin-detection sensors for in-ear detection. The new sensors will improve reliability when connecting to nearby devices.

Longer Battery Life

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ gets up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, two and a half hours longer than the original ‌AirPods Pro‌. With the new MagSafe Charging Case, the new AirPods can get up to 30 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, six hours more than before.

Case With Speaker, Find My, and Lanyard Loop

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case
The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ comes with a redesigned ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case that now has a built-in speaker for Find My, support for Precision Tracking, and a place on the side for attaching a Lanyard for easy carrying. Customers can now charge the ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case using an Apple Watch charger.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
24 minutes ago at 04:36 am
For me - none of the ear buds Apple release felt comfortable or secure.
No matter the model I had, eventually I ended up with one or even both ear buds not charging properly in the case, the pins that touch the earbud oxidises.

Sounds quality and features are great, no comment from my side, but these devices up to this point last about 2 years and then they are trash.

I used them in all cases: office work, music and during running.

Other may be lucky but for me, these became waste of money and they have zero attraction.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacBird Avatar
MacBird
32 minutes ago at 04:29 am
Features sound promising but still no USB-C charging case?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trifero Avatar
trifero
31 minutes ago at 04:29 am
So, no technical data. The same as Apple says.

Yo should invest more in this kind of posts, Macrumors.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Koni17 Avatar
Koni17
19 minutes ago at 04:42 am
All I want are AirPods with a way to replace the batteries. Having to throw away a device that functions absolutely fine except for the battery every 3-4 years is horrible for the environment and expensive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
32 minutes ago at 04:28 am
To me, this was actually the highlight of the keynote.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apollo pixel pal zoom

Apollo App Adds 'Pixel Pals' to the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 1:49 pm PDT by
Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island. The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the ...
Read Full Article150 comments
iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Bug Impacting New Device Activation as iPhone 14 Orders Begin to Arrive

Thursday September 15, 2022 7:27 pm PDT by
Apple has confirmed that customers activating new iPhones may encounter an issue where device activation during initial setup doesn't go through on Wi-Fi, saying the problem is "under investigation." In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple says that "there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks." To resolve the issue, Apple says customers should...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island Maps

Warning: iOS 16.1 Beta Breaking GPS on iPhone 14 Pro Models

Saturday September 17, 2022 7:10 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should be aware that the iOS 16.1 beta is preventing the GPS from working properly on the devices for many users. Anyone who relies on location tracking should avoid the beta for now. Bugs are common with beta software, but this issue affects a core function of the iPhone, prompting us to share this warning. iPhone 14 Pro users who already installed ...
Read Full Article256 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

10 Settings to Check Out on iPhone 14 Pro

Saturday September 17, 2022 4:53 pm PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to arrive to customers around the world. For those who have upgraded to one of the devices, we have put together a list of 10 useful settings that are worth checking out below. Some of the settings are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wider range of iPhones. New Settings for iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article67 comments
apple support doc iphone 14 pro pill hole punch design

Apple Repeatedly Showing iPhone 14 Pro Design With No Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 8:52 am PDT by
Apple is repeatedly depicting the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored "pill and hole-punch" display cutout design with no Dynamic Island, despite this not being an option on the device. Apple Support document showing the rumored "pill and hole-punch" cutout design. In a new support document titled "Use Always-On display with your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max" that was published yesterday, Apple...
Read Full Article73 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature

Getting the iPhone 14 Pro? Five Major Features to Check Out First

Thursday September 15, 2022 8:46 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially begin arriving to customers on Friday. Apple’s latest high-end phones sport major new features, changes, and design updates that make them an attractive choice for customers still using older models. If you're getting a new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max tomorrow, you may be slightly overwhelmed or simply interested in what new...
Read Full Article87 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Tips Thumb

iOS 16 Causing Battery Drain? Three Possible Reasons Why and How to Fix

Wednesday September 14, 2022 3:33 am PDT by
If you updated to iOS 16 this week, you might notice your iPhone's battery draining faster than you remember before you got Apple's latest update. While you may be quick to point a finger at the update itself as the culprit, there are several reasons why you may notice your battery draining a bit faster in the days after the update. We've listed some reasons below and how you can address...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Check Out the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in Action

Friday September 16, 2022 10:58 am PDT by
The new Dynamic Island is arguably one of the iPhone 14 Pro's most interesting features, so with the new iPhones now in the hands of customers, we thought we'd take a deeper look at the Dynamic Island, how it works, and what it does. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. During the iPhone 14 rumor cycle, we knew that Apple was working on an alternative to the notch that...
Read Full Article165 comments