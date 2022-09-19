AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using.



We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer compared to older models. Read on to learn more.



Better Active Noise Cancellation

Building on a feature introduced in the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ now features up to 2x better Active Noise Cancellation. The improvement will mean less ambient noise making its way into the user's ears when using Active Noise Cancellation, thanks to improved noise-canceling microphones, a new driver, and improved algorithms.



Improved Sound Quality With Richer Bass



The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ features a custom-built driver and amplifier that works with the H2 chip to provide low distortion, deeper bass, and crisp and clear high notes for music, videos, and more. The H2 chip also powers a new algorithm that processes sound in real-time more quickly, custom-tuning it to your ears for high-fidelity sound.



Adaptive Transparency Mode



Alongside Active Noise Cancellation, ‌AirPods Pro‌ features Transparency Mode, which uses outward-facing microphones to let you hear the world around you. The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ takes this further with Adaptive Transparency Mode, which uses the onboard microphones to minimize loud noises, like sirens and power tools, while letting you hear other sounds. The newest ‌AirPods Pro‌ can reduce noise at 48,000 times per second, according to Apple.



Better In-Ear Detection

The first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature IR optical sensors to detect when a user places them in their ears. Like the third-generation AirPods, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ features skin-detection sensors for in-ear detection. The new sensors will improve reliability when connecting to nearby devices.



Longer Battery Life

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ gets up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, two and a half hours longer than the original ‌AirPods Pro‌. With the new MagSafe Charging Case, the new AirPods can get up to 30 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, six hours more than before.



Case With Speaker, Find My, and Lanyard Loop



The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ comes with a redesigned ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case that now has a built-in speaker for Find My, support for Precision Tracking, and a place on the side for attaching a Lanyard for easy carrying. Customers can now charge the ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case using an Apple Watch charger.