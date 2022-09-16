Apollo App Adds 'Pixel Pals' to the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island.



The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the little creature simply paces around the Dynamic Island while you browse Reddit.



The new "Dynamic Island Zoo" option for Apollo is opt-in, and it is available with the latest version of the app. Selig has also added the little creatures as Lock Screen widgets, so those who do not have an ‌iPhone‌ with a Dynamic Island can also add a critter to their device.

Okay y'all, I think I found the best idea for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. I added a cat that lives up there like a tamagotchi and just hangs out and does cute stuff as you browse Reddit in my app (Apollo). pic.twitter.com/xJJlazHH4E — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 16, 2022

Earlier this week, Apollo was updated with iOS 16 support, so there are also a number of other Reddit-related widgets that are available for those running the ‌iOS 16‌ operating system.

Apollo can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]