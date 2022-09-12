Apple Introduced the iPhone X With Face ID Five Years Ago Today

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Apple introducing the iPhone X during its first-ever media event at Steve Jobs Theater.



iPhone X introduced an all-new design that replaced Touch ID and the Home button with Face ID and swipe-based navigation. It was the first iPhone with an OLED display, a notch, dramatically thinner bezels around the display, a polished stainless steel frame, and animated emoji known as Animoji. Alongside the iPhone 8, the iPhone X also ushered in wireless charging support and the Neural Engine for machine learning.

"For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display," said Apple's former design chief Jony Ive, in a September 2017 press release. "The iPhone X is the realization of that vision."

"iPhone X is the future of the smartphone," added Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller.

Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the introduction of the iPhone X as "one more thing" before Schiller took the stage to discuss the device's new features.

As the first event at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple began its presentation with a touching tribute to Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.

Apple said the iPhone X represented "the beginning of the next ten years for iPhone." While the notch has been replaced with a new pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro models, the overall design of the iPhone X and Face ID live on.