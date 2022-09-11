iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

by

Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12 as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages.

ios 16 lockscreens
To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to iOS 16, check out our list of six useful new features to try out below.

Customize the Lock Screen

The headline new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to personalize the Lock Screen with multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom fonts for the date and time, and more. You can also select a set of photos to shuffle on the Lock Screen throughout the day.

iOS 16 Lock Screen Customize
The new Lock Screen gallery showcases a range of Lock Screen options, including a new Weather wallpaper with live weather conditions and an Astronomy wallpaper that provides views of the Earth, Moon, and Solar System. iOS 16 includes support for multiple Lock Screen designs, allowing you to switch between your favorites with a swipe.

Related: How to customize the Lock Screen on iOS 16

Edit or Unsend an iMessage

iOS 16 introduces the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages, as well as mark iMessage conversations as unread after opening them.

Apple allows you to edit an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sending it, with up to five edits allowed per message. Recipients are able to see a record of edits made to the message, and on devices running iOS 15 or earlier, edited messages are received as a new message that says "Edited to [new message]."

ios 16 imessage edit unsend
To edit or unsend a message, simply tap and hold on a bubble and select the appropriate option in the menu that appears. iMessages that have been edited are marked as "edited" below the message bubble. On devices running iOS 15 or earlier, edited messages are received as a new message that says "Edited to [X]."

Use the Full-Screen Music Player

iOS 16 reintroduces a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen with large album art and a color-matched wallpaper.

ios 16 lock screen music player
Apple last offered a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen on iOS 10 in 2016. If you don't like the feature, you can tap on the bottom of the display to minimize the music player and revert to your standard Lock Screen wallpaper.

Game With Nintendo Joy-Cons

iPhones feature support for many additional Bluetooth game controllers on iOS 16, including the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. iPhones running iOS 16 can be used with either single left or right Joy-Cons, or both at once as a singular controller.

nintendo joy cons
This is on top of the iPhone's existing compatibility with PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers since the release of iOS 14.5 last year.

Track an Apple Pay Order

Apple Pay on iOS 16 features new built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed via Apple Pay. The tracker provides an order's estimated delivery date and indicates when a package is out for delivery.

ios 16 apple pay order tracking

Close Your Rings Without an Apple Watch

Starting with iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available on the iPhone for all users, even without an Apple Watch. The app features a daily Activity ring that relies on the iPhone's motion sensors to estimate a person's calories burned and steps per day.

fitness app ios 16
During its iPhone 14 event, Apple announced that its Fitness+ service will be available for iPhone users without an Apple Watch later this year in the 21 countries where the service is available. Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Top Rated Comments

Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Check out also the huge battery drain! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Thanks for the reminder to turn off auto updates. :p
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jack Neill Avatar
Jack Neill
21 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Not sure if I want to subject my XS to this or not..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
19 minutes ago at 07:56 am
When getting a new phone with a new iOS on the way, I wait for my new phone before installing the new iOS.

Am I the only one that does this?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Htsi Avatar
Htsi
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am

When getting a new phone with a new iOS on the way, I wait for my new phone before installing the new iOS.

Am I the only one that does this?
I am planning on doing the same, want to experience the new iOS on the new iPhone directly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Someyoungguy Avatar
Someyoungguy
11 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Wow, so customizable, and yet I can’t get rid of the flashlight or camera buttons that I constantly activate by accident.

On that topic, why the hell do we need a camera button AND a swipe left for the camera?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

