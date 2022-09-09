Ordered an iPhone 14? Verizon Has 20% Off Cases and Screen Protectors for Your New iPhone
Following the launch of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders, the release of third-party smartphone cases has arrived for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has opened up a new 20 percent discount across a wide variety of these iPhone 14 cases, as well as screen protectors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can browse the full sale by heading to Verizon's landing page, where you can get 20 percent off iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max accessories. This includes products from brands like Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Spigen, Gear4, and Incipio.
The sale has a wide variety of MagSafe-compatible cases, like the Speck Presidio Grip Case for iPhone 14 Pro for $39.99 ($10 off) and the Incipio Duo Case for iPhone 14 Plus for $35.99 ($9 off).
You can also prepare for your iPhone 14's arrival with ZAGG's InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for $39.99 ($10 off). For the iPhone 14 Pro, there's the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector for $47.99 ($12 off).
If you need a breakdown of all the best carrier discounts for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, be sure to check out our guide. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices.
With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.
The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology.
Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12.
iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...
Top Rated Comments