Ordered an iPhone 14? Verizon Has 20% Off Cases and Screen Protectors for Your New iPhone

Following the launch of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders, the release of third-party smartphone cases has arrived for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has opened up a new 20 percent discount across a wide variety of these iPhone 14 cases, as well as screen protectors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can browse the full sale by heading to Verizon's landing page, where you can get 20 percent off iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max accessories. This includes products from brands like Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Spigen, Gear4, and Incipio.

The sale has a wide variety of MagSafe-compatible cases, like the Speck Presidio Grip Case for iPhone 14 Pro for $39.99 ($10 off) and the Incipio Duo Case for iPhone 14 Plus for $35.99 ($9 off).

You can also prepare for your iPhone 14's arrival with ZAGG's InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for $39.99 ($10 off). For the iPhone 14 Pro, there's the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector for $47.99 ($12 off).

If you need a breakdown of all the best carrier discounts for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, be sure to check out our guide. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.