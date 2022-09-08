Get Ready for iPhone 14 Pre-Orders With This List of the Best Carrier Deals

In the wake of Apple's announcement of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro yesterday, carrier discounts and offers have quickly emerged for the latest generation of iPhone. In this article we're highlighting all of the best carrier deals you can expect ahead of pre-order day tomorrow.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Remember that for all of the links and deals below, you won't be able to add the iPhone 14 to your cart and get the discounts until pre-orders go live at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on September 9.



AT&T

Starting with AT&T, new and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 family of devices with an eligible trade-in and when purchased on an installment plan. You'll also need an eligible AT&T unlimited plan to get this deal.

If you trade in a smartphone with a value of $230 or higher, you'll get up to $1,000 in bill credits. If you trade in a smartphone with a value of $130-$229, you'll get up to $800 in bill credits. Lastly, if your trade in is valued between $35-$129, you'll get up to $350 in bill credits.

This is AT&T's typical annual iPhone offer, and it comes with the usual stipulations. In addition to purchasing a qualifying installment agreement, and paying taxes on the full retail price of the iPhone up front, you'll have to pay a $35 activation/upgrade fee.

This is compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Verizon

Verizon has a unique option for its customers, offering a new "One Unlimited" plan for iPhone. This comes with unlimited 5G data, 25GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and Apple One, all for $90/month.

This is the only cellular carrier plan in the United States to come bundled with Apple One. When signing up for this option on one Verizon line, you'll get Apple One's individual tier (worth $14.95/month) with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage.

Verizon accounts with two lines will get an Apple One family tier subscription (worth $19.95/month). This one can be shared among six different family members.

Other than the One Unlimited plan, Verizon hasn't yet announced any specific promotions for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We expect the carrier to have similar offers to its rivals once the new iPhone models are up for pre-order, so if we find out any more information we'll update this article.



T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers can expect to get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 series smartphone when trading in an eligible device. This offer requires new or existing customers to be on the Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

There are a few other offers as well, including half off the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 device) when trading in an eligible device on most T-Mobile plans. This offer is for any customer not on the aforementioned four cellular plans.

If you need to buy two iPhone 14s, T-Mobile is also planning a BOGO deal where you can buy one iPhone 14 family device and get a second one for up to $700 off. This is also available on most T-Mobile plans and will require you to add a second line on an existing plan.

For Apple Watch users, if you buy an Apple Watch you'll get $200 off a second model when adding a new watch line on your plan.