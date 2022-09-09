iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and AirPods Pro 2 Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, and the AirPods Pro 2, with orders accepted through the online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is often the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is typically up ahead of when the website comes up.



Pre-orders are available in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and in the United States, those who used Apple's "Get Ready" feature should just need to hit a button to get their orders placed.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and 14 Plus are Apple's most affordable flagship iPhones starting at $799 and $899, respectively, but they are not as feature rich as the more expensive ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, which are priced starting at $999 and $1,099.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ models did not receive design changes and use the same A15 chip that was in the iPhone 13 Pro models, but they do have updated camera technology, support for satellite connectivity for emergencies, and car crash detection, among other features.



With the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max, Apple made notable design changes, doing away with the notch in favor of the "Dynamic Island," a pill-shaped cutout that can change shape and context using software, offering up notifications, tracking of background tasks, and more.



Apple's ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are equipped with a 4-nanometer A16 chip that's an improvement over the A15, and they have new camera technology that includes a 48-megapixel Wide camera. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models have some of the biggest differences that Apple has ever introduced between the standard and the Pro lines, with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and 14 Pro Max offering a more expansive feature set.



As for the the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, Apple added a new H2 chip that allows for 2x better Active Noise Cancellation and an updated Transparency Mode that can cut down on loud, persistent sounds like sirens and construction work. Audio has been improved, there are new touch controls, and the battery lasts longer. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $249.



There's no word yet on whether we can expect shortages of the new iPhone models and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, but it is a good idea to pre-order right away just in case. New colors, such as deep purple, could be particularly popular and could sell out quickly.

U.S. carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are also accepting preorders for the new devices, as are other carriers worldwide. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have pre-orders available too.

Customers who pre-order one of the new ‌iPhone‌ models can expect to begin receiving their deliveries on Friday, September 16 for the ‌iPhone 14‌, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will be available on October 7, and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will begin arriving to customers on September 23.