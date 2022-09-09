Apple Highlights iPhone 14 Pro's Car Crash Detection Feature and More in New Ad

Apple today shared its first ad for the iPhone 14 Pro, highlighting new features like car crash detection, the upgraded rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main lens, and an always-on display with the new Dynamic Island feature.

"iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can't," says Apple, in the video's description. "Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again."

With a new dual-core accelerometer, barometer, and other sensors, Apple says iPhone 14 Pro models can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Apple says the feature relies on "advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data" for increased accuracy.

The crash detection feature is also available on the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and second-generation Apple Watch SE models.

iPhone 14 Pro models became available to pre-order earlier today and launch on September 16.