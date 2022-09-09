Apple Store Experiencing Issues With iPhone 14 Pre-Orders

Following the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro becoming available for pre-orders, customers are facing a multitude of issues on Apple's online store and through the Apple Store app, seeing errors, the inability to confirm a purchase, and more.



Customers facing issues on Apple's online store and within the ‌Apple Store‌ app are advised to try reloading the page and app or trying again later. The issues facing customers are causing mass inconveniences as shipping dates for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max begin to slip. The ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin arriving on Friday, October 7.