Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



"You're... early" reads the Apple Store's message when visiting the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that we used to have.

The ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and AirPods 2 are launching in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and a list of launch times can be found in our time zone guide.

Apple's ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models feature the most notable upgrade, with a new Dynamic Island that replaces the notch, an A16 chip, and a 48-megapixel camera. The standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models have a regular notch, an A15 chip, and a 12-megapixel camera, though there have been improvements to low-light across all devices and all lenses.

Both iPhones support 5G and a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that can put you in touch with emergency services even when you don't have a WiFi or cellular connection. There's also a Crash Detection feature that can detect when you're in a serious car crash, alerting authorities. Crash Detection uses an upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have been improved in almost every way, offering better sound, 2x improved noise cancellation, a Transparency Mode that can more intelligently block out loud sounds like sirens and road construction, and new controls for adjusting volume right on device.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 14‌ starts at $799, while pricing on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ starts at $999. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $249.