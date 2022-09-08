Order and Shipping Dates for All of Apple’s Newly Announced Products

Apple yesterday announced a slew of new products, ranging from four new iPhone 14 models, three new Apple Watches, and brand new AirPods Pro. With so many new products, you may be confused over when each product will be available for pre-order and in-store. To help, we've created a guide to make clear all the important dates related to Apple's latest products.

Already Available for Pre-Order

After Apple's "Far out" event yesterday, the following three products were made immediately available for pre-order:



Priced at $799, the new Apple Watch Ultra is explicitly designed for athletes, hikers, and marathon runners and features advanced health and fitness features. The Series 8, on the other hand, features the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7 but comes with a new body temperature sensor focusing on women's health. The Apple Watch Ultra is already facing 6-7 week delays for customers.



Friday, September 9

On Friday, September 9, the following products will become available for pre-order on Apple's website, the Apple Store app, and through Apple's retail partners worldwide. Ahead of Friday, Apple is already letting customers prepare to pre-order the new products.



‌iPhone 14‌

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max

Second-Generation ‌AirPods Pro‌

Friday, September 16

A week later, on Friday, September 16, the following products will be available in Apple's retail stores worldwide and will begin arriving to customers.

‌iPhone 14‌

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max

Second-Generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌

‌Apple Watch Series 8‌

Friday, September 23

Another week later, the following two products will become available through Apple, its retail partners, and begin arriving to customers worldwide.



Second-Generation ‌AirPods Pro‌

Apple Watch Ultra

Friday, October 7

Finally, one more week later, one final product will see its launch:

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus

Apple has not said why the 6.7-inch low-end ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin shipping to customers two weeks after the rest of the lineup. Earlier reports suggested Apple was facing supply chain issues with the new model.



Other Imporant Dates to Keep In Mind

Besides launching new products, Apple will also make iOS 16 available to all customers with a compatible iPhone on Monday, September 12. ‌iOS 16‌ features a redesigned and customizable lock screen, new features in messages, and so much more. Also, on Monday, September 12, Apple will make watchOS 9 available to the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.