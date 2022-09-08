iPhone 14 Pro Tidbits: New White Box, Brighter True Tone Flash, No mmWave Expansion, and More

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are Apple's newest iPhones, featuring an updated front design, a Dynamic Island notch replacement, satellite connectivity, a new Main 48MP camera, and more.



Beyond the headlining features, there are more minor changes and newsworthy aspects of the new iPhones, and we've rounded up six below.



New White Box



As rumored, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ship in an all-white box, unlike previous high-end "Pro" iPhones, which shipped in a darker gray box. Despite the new box color, no other aspects of the unboxing experience for the new iPhones are believed to have changed.



Brighter True Tone Flash

Like the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature an updated True Tone flash that, in certain conditions, can be up to two times brighter than previous generations.

"The new Adaptive True Tone flash adjusts the pattern and intensity of nine LEDs depending on the focal length of the photo, so your subject always appears in the best light," Apple says on its website. Using a combination of the new flash, larger lenses, and more advanced image processing, users can get up to 2x better low-light photos on the Main camera and up to 3x better low-light photos on the Ultra Wide camera.



Dynamic Island is Actually Touchable



While at first glance you may think that the Dynamic Island is only visually appealing to show relevant information with cool animations, it's actually a fully interactive part of the display that you can tap. For example, as shown in a brief hands-on video on Twitter, tapping the Dynamic Island when music is playing opens up the Music app. If a timer is running, tapping the Dynamic Island brings up a new UI at the top of the display to show the time remaining and relevant controls.

As noted by Engadget's hands-on review with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, touching the Dynamic Island when nothing is happening results in a small stretching animation for the pill shape and subtle vibration.



Cinematic Mode Improvements



Introduced with the iPhone 13 series, Cinematic Mode allows iPhone users to record videos of subjects while subtly blurring the background. With the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ series, Apple is improving Cinematic Mode to now support 4K HDR at 24FPS and 30FPS. Like on past models, users can edit the focus of a subject after they've recorded the video in the Photos app.



Improved Sensors for Car Crash Detection



With all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the new Apple Watch models, Apple has built car crash detection into its devices. The new feature can detect if a user has been part of a car crash using a wide range of improved sensors. On the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, a new high g-force accelerometer can detect accelerations or decelerations up to 256 Gs. Car crash detection also uses the barometer to detect changes in pressure, such as those caused by an airbag, and more sensitive microphones that can detect extreme sound while a user is driving.



No mmWave Expansion



mmWave versions of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are still limited to the United States, two years after the first 5G iPhone. mmWave 5G is a faster standard of 5G and requires an additional antenna. mmWave iPhones have only been available in the United States since the first 5G-enabled models in 2020 and have not expanded to other countries, including Canada or European countries.