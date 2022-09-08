Here's a First Real-World Look at the iPhone 14's New Video Action Mode

Apple's newly announced iPhone 14 models include a new Action mode when recording video, and here's our first real-world example of the feature in action.



The video below was taken by tech reporter Rich DeMuro during the hands-on time that followed Apple's "Far Out" media event on Wednesday, when it unveiled the new ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

According to Apple, the new Action mode aims to help capture smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

Action Mode on the iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/z1vjYs52Cx — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) September 7, 2022

Apple's Cinematic mode, first introduced in last year's iPhone 13 series, has also been improved for the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, which can now record in 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps using the feature.

Pre-orders for the new ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ models open on Friday, September 9, and the 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ will begin shipping on Friday, September 16. The larger 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus will begin shipping to customers on Friday, October 7. Both the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 9, and will be available to customers starting Friday, September 16.