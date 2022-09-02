How Much Would You Be Willing to Pay for an Apple Watch 'Pro'?

We're just a few days away from when Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch "Pro," an entirely new Apple Watch explicitly designed for athletes and customers who want a more robust and durable Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch "Pro" has been described as a "rugged" Apple Watch that will feature a new design, a larger display and battery, and more durable materials to make it more suitable for athletes and those who are active. Those improvements won't come without an additional cost, however, with the new model priced above most versions in the current lineup.
The new Apple Watch will likely sit at the higher end of the Apple Watch lineup, likely replacing the Apple Watch Edition as the more expensive model in the lineup. To make things easier, we've put together a quick comparison chart comparing the Apple Watch Edition and the Apple Watch "Pro" below.
Apple Watch Series 7 Edition
Case Material: Titanium
Case Design: Rounded edges and curved display around the sides
Sizes: 41mm or 45mm
Display Material: Sapphire front crystals
Health Features: ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications
Special Features: None
Price: $799 - $849
Apple Watch 'Pro'
Case Material: Stronger titanium alloy with improved impact resistance
Knowing what you know now, we want to know how much you would be willing to pay for an Apple Watch "Pro." Let us know in the comments below, and check out our guide for everything we know about the upcoming Apple Watch lineup.
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums.
Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...
Top Rated Comments
The watch hasn't been announced. Who even knows if there will be a 'pro' model yet??
Remember last year with all the so called leaked renders and specs of the series 7 with a square edged design??