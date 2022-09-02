How Much Would You Be Willing to Pay for an Apple Watch 'Pro'?

by

We're just a few days away from when Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch "Pro," an entirely new Apple Watch explicitly designed for athletes and customers who want a more robust and durable Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Pro Feature
The Apple Watch "Pro" has been described as a "rugged" Apple Watch that will feature a new design, a larger display and battery, and more durable materials to make it more suitable for athletes and those who are active. Those improvements won't come without an additional cost, however, with the new model priced above most versions in the current lineup.

The new Apple Watch will likely sit at the higher end of the Apple Watch lineup, likely replacing the Apple Watch Edition as the more expensive model in the lineup. To make things easier, we've put together a quick comparison chart comparing the Apple Watch Edition and the Apple Watch "Pro" below.


Apple Watch Series 7 Edition

  • Case Material: Titanium
  • Case Design: Rounded edges and curved display around the sides
  • Sizes: 41mm or 45mm
  • Display Material: Sapphire front crystals
  • Health Features: ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications
  • Special Features: None
  • Price: $799 - $849

Apple Watch 'Pro'

  • Case Material: Stronger titanium alloy with improved impact resistance
  • Case Design: "An evolution of the current rectangular shape," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman
  • Sizes: 47-48mm with 7% larger display
  • Display Materials: Improved crack and scratch resistance for athletes
  • Health Features: ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications, and body temperature sensor
  • Special Features: Improved watchOS UI to show additional activity metrics thanks to the larger display
  • Price: Around $900 - $1,000

Knowing what you know now, we want to know how much you would be willing to pay for an Apple Watch "Pro." Let us know in the comments below, and check out our guide for everything we know about the upcoming Apple Watch lineup.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tag: Apple Watch Series 8 Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

stocklen Avatar
stocklen
20 minutes ago at 06:26 am
i think ill wait till wednesday to even consider this subject.

The watch hasn't been announced. Who even knows if there will be a 'pro' model yet??

Remember last year with all the so called leaked renders and specs of the series 7 with a square edged design??
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vicviper789 Avatar
vicviper789
24 minutes ago at 06:22 am
At least tree fiddy!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Deadman64 Avatar
Deadman64
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Closer to $500 and not $1000, that’s for sure.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
21 minutes ago at 06:25 am
When I’m on my mountainbike and I crash myself into the ground- which happens from time to time, lol - I don’t think the allegedly rumored Pro watch is going to make any difference in shock proof and durability. It will break regardlessly. So I’ll stick to the regular SS and I’m fine with paying a grand for a watch. Zero eff’s given.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
24 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Depends. Am I getting a watch that runs the same old software that is more “durable?” Or am I getting an actual Pro watch that separates itself from the regular watch?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdatwood Avatar
mdatwood
22 minutes ago at 06:24 am
The problem with the rugged version is it's double the price. I'm pretty rough with AWs, and it seems like a better idea to just get Apple Care and/or replace the regular one instead of buying the rugged version.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Long Pill Status Indicator Feature

iPhone 14 Pro's Large Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Display Camera and Microphone Privacy Indicators

Wednesday August 31, 2022 2:47 pm PDT by
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums. Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
Read Full Article219 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Appear as a Single Wide Pill Shape When Turned On

Wednesday August 31, 2022 7:51 am PDT by
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
Read Full Article166 comments
iphone 14 box seal

'iPhone 14' Name Surfaces on Alleged Packaging, All Models Said to Feature 6GB RAM, Pro Devices to Come in White Box

Tuesday August 30, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

iOS 16 Is Finished, But You Can't Download It Yet

Wednesday August 31, 2022 3:10 am PDT by
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...
Read Full Article