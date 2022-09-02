How Much Would You Be Willing to Pay for an Apple Watch 'Pro'?

We're just a few days away from when Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch "Pro," an entirely new Apple Watch explicitly designed for athletes and customers who want a more robust and durable Apple Watch.



The Apple Watch "Pro" has been described as a "rugged" Apple Watch that will feature a new design, a larger display and battery, and more durable materials to make it more suitable for athletes and those who are active. Those improvements won't come without an additional cost, however, with the new model priced above most versions in the current lineup.

The new Apple Watch will likely sit at the higher end of the Apple Watch lineup, likely replacing the Apple Watch Edition as the more expensive model in the lineup. To make things easier, we've put together a quick comparison chart comparing the Apple Watch Edition and the Apple Watch "Pro" below.



Apple Watch Series 7 Edition Case Material : Titanium

: Titanium Case Design : Rounded edges and curved display around the sides

: Rounded edges and curved display around the sides Sizes : 41mm or 45mm

: 41mm or 45mm Display Material : Sapphire front crystals

: Sapphire front crystals Health Features : ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications

: ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications Special Features : None

: None Price: $799 - $849



Apple Watch 'Pro' Case Material : Stronger titanium alloy with improved impact resistance

: Stronger titanium alloy with improved impact resistance Case Design : "An evolution of the current rectangular shape," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

: "An evolution of the current rectangular shape," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Sizes : 47-48mm with 7% larger display

: 47-48mm with 7% larger display Display Materials : Improved crack and scratch resistance for athletes

: Improved crack and scratch resistance for athletes Health Features : ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications, and body temperature sensor

: ECG, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate notifications, and body temperature sensor Special Features : Improved watchOS UI to show additional activity metrics thanks to the larger display

: Improved watchOS UI to show additional activity metrics thanks to the larger display Price: Around $900 - $1,000

Knowing what you know now, we want to know how much you would be willing to pay for an Apple Watch "Pro." Let us know in the comments below, and check out our guide for everything we know about the upcoming Apple Watch lineup.