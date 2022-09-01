Apple to Mark Several iPod Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Apple will designate several iPod models, including the last iPod nano, select models of the last iPod shuffle, and models of the fifth-generation iPod touch as obsolete later this month, marking the end of eligible hardware service repairs worldwide.



In a memo sent to authorized service providers obtained by MacRumors, Apple says that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30. The 16GB variant of the fifth-generation iPod touch is already marked as obsolete, with Apple looking to add the 32GB and 64GB options to the list later this month.