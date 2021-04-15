Leaked Photos Show Additional Spring Colors for iPhone 12 Cases

Apple recently announced that it will be hosting a virtual event on Tuesday, April 20, and alongside new products like an iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, new colors are expected for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Twitter user "Tommy Boi" recently shared a photo of some of the allegedly new colors, including Cantaloupe, Pistachio, Capri Blue, and Amethyst (from left to right).



The leaks have since continued, with Twitter user "Majin Bu" having shared a photo showing off three more allegedly new colors, including a sky blue, mustard yellow, and a red, which could potentially be the existing (PRODUCT)RED case. It's likely that many of these colors will be extended to new Apple Watch bands, like the Sport Band and Solo Loop.



iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors are often refreshed on a seasonal basis. These latest color options will likely be added to Apple's online store following Tuesday's event, which begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. We'll have full coverage of Apple's announcements across our MacRumors platforms, so be sure to follow along next week.