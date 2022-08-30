Twitter Launches 'Twitter Circle' for Sharing Tweets With a Smaller Number of People
Twitter today announced it's launching "Twitter Circle," its new feature that allows users to share tweets, photos, videos, and more with only select users they choose.
The feature had been in testing since May and allows users to create a custom group with up to 150 accounts and share tweets with only those users rather than publicly.
With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers.
Twitter Circle is rolling out today for users on iOS, Android, and the web.
Top Rated Comments
Twitter really has totally lost all direction.
My ‘less is more’ proposal:
* 2 dollars/month basic subscription to be able to post, tied to a credit card.
* No ads or recommendations; chronological posts only.
* Remote quote-tweets and native RTs, so people have to contextualise things they like or want to comment on. Remove badges.
This would kill bots, and cut out the gamification and status games and wankery. With the kind of people who are already on the platform, you’ll have high signal and low noise.