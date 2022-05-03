Twitter Testing New 'Twitter Circle' Feature for Sharing Tweets With a Smaller Number of People

Twitter today announced that it is testing a new Twitter Circle feature, which is designed to allow people to share their tweets with a smaller crowd.



With Twitter Circle, Twitter users can share their tweets with up to 150 people, rather than sharing their content publicly. Each user will be able to create a Twitter Circle that consists of people who will be able to see the user's Twitter Circle tweets.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked. We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

It is similar to the "Close Friends" story sharing feature on Instagram, which allows users to select a group of people to share stories with in lieu of publicly sharing stories with all followers.

Twitter says that some Twitter users will be able to create a Twitter Circle starting today. Those who have the feature available will be able to choose up to 150 followers to add to the Circle after being prompted with the new Circle interface, and only people selected for the user's Twitter Circle will be able to see and reply to Circle tweets.

Twitter Circle participants can be edited at any time. There is no word yet on when this feature will see a wider rollout.