Twitter Testing New 'Twitter Circle' Feature for Sharing Tweets With a Smaller Number of People

by

Twitter today announced that it is testing a new Twitter Circle feature, which is designed to allow people to share their tweets with a smaller crowd.

Twitter Feature
With Twitter Circle, Twitter users can share their tweets with up to 150 people, rather than sharing their content publicly. Each user will be able to create a Twitter Circle that consists of people who will be able to see the user's Twitter Circle tweets.


It is similar to the "Close Friends" story sharing feature on Instagram, which allows users to select a group of people to share stories with in lieu of publicly sharing stories with all followers.

Twitter says that some Twitter users will be able to create a Twitter Circle starting today. Those who have the feature available will be able to choose up to 150 followers to add to the Circle after being prompted with the new Circle interface, and only people selected for the user's Twitter Circle will be able to see and reply to Circle tweets.

Twitter Circle participants can be edited at any time. There is no word yet on when this feature will see a wider rollout.

Top Rated Comments

Sampire51 Avatar
Sampire51
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am

There is going to be a fight to get into the pool of the "Twitter Circle".

Questions like: How come I'm not in the circle or Why was I not invited? will be common.
Like MySpace Top 8 fights lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 10:54 am

Like MySpace Top 8 fights lol
Yeah, remember that lol. It was annoying and many people took it so personally.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
30 minutes ago at 10:45 am
Unless I'm missing something, why wouldn't you just message said people directly, or use a platform for friends-only?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
