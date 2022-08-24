Apple Posts 'Far Out' Event Live Stream Placeholder on YouTube
Apple is preparing for its first fall event that is set to take place on Wednesday, September 7, and the company today launched a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. The "Far Out" event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 7.
Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman said earlier in August
that Apple has already prepared a prerecorded version of the September event, but Apple's event invites
confirm that there will be an in-person component, with members of the media invited to the Apple Park
campus to check out new products.
In addition to streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make a video stream available through the Events website and the Apple TV app. MacRumors will have full coverage of the September 7 event as well, both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Apple's fall event is expected to see the unveiling of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch SE, and perhaps other devices such as second-generation AirPods Pro and new iPads.
Popular Stories
Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will instead focus on bug fixes in the final weeks before the software update is publicly released.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter,...
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event.
This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date.
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.
The report comes from Evan Blass, who has accurately leaked countless...
Update August 24: Apple has announced it will be holding an event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, updated Apple Watch models, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is currently expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event on Wednesday, September 7, according to a pivotal recent...
Apple plans to begin showing search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year," wrote Gurman, in the subscriber-only version of his "Power On" newsletter today.
Ads in the Apple...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
The new 6.7-inch non-pro "iPhone 14 Max" could be in shorter supply than some of the other iPhone 14 models, according to display panel shipment and production estimates that were provided today by display analyst Ross Young.
In the period between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production, comprising 28 percent of shipments. The iPhone 14 and iPhone...