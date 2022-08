Apple Posts 'Far Out' Event Live Stream Placeholder on YouTube

Apple is preparing for its first fall event that is set to take place on Wednesday, September 7, and the company today launched a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. The "Far Out" event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 7.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said earlier in August that Apple has already prepared a prerecorded version of the September event, but Apple's event invites confirm that there will be an in-person component, with members of the media invited to the Apple Park campus to check out new products.

In addition to streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make a video stream available through the Events website and the Apple TV app. MacRumors will have full coverage of the September 7 event as well, both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Apple's fall event is expected to see the unveiling of the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch SE, and perhaps other devices such as second-generation AirPods Pro and new iPads.