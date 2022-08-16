Apple Lets Go of Recruiters as Company Slows Down Hiring

Apple is laying off as many as 100 of its recruiters responsible for finding and reviewing potential new applicants and full-time employees for the company as part of a broader crackdown on hiring and spending, Bloomberg has reported.



The 100 recruiters, spread out across Apple's offices in California, Texas, and Singapore, were told they were being let go due to a shift in Apple's approach to spending and a slowdown in hiring. Those workers were told they would receive pay and their benefits for an additional two weeks and would have a chance to have their personal belongings returned from their offices, Bloomberg reports.

The 100 recruiters laid off are not full-time Apple employees but only contractors that typically receive less pay and less attractive benefits compared to full-time staff. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple would be slowing down its hiring pace, which was confirmed by the company's CEO, Tim Cook, when he said Apple would be "deliberate" in its hiring and investment due to the current economic climate.