Apple Lets Go of Recruiters as Company Slows Down Hiring

by

Apple is laying off as many as 100 of its recruiters responsible for finding and reviewing potential new applicants and full-time employees for the company as part of a broader crackdown on hiring and spending, Bloomberg has reported.

apple park at night 1
The 100 recruiters, spread out across Apple's offices in California, Texas, and Singapore, were told they were being let go due to a shift in Apple's approach to spending and a slowdown in hiring. Those workers were told they would receive pay and their benefits for an additional two weeks and would have a chance to have their personal belongings returned from their offices, Bloomberg reports.

The 100 recruiters laid off are not full-time Apple employees but only contractors that typically receive less pay and less attractive benefits compared to full-time staff. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple would be slowing down its hiring pace, which was confirmed by the company's CEO, Tim Cook, when he said Apple would be "deliberate" in its hiring and investment due to the current economic climate.

Top Rated Comments

andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
23 minutes ago at 02:37 am
gonna replace them with job ads in weather app and call it a day
Score: 3 Votes
George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
17 minutes ago at 02:44 am
Probably getting the robots ready to take over all the boring jobs

Probably some of the interesting ones too
Score: 1 Votes
George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
16 minutes ago at 02:44 am
Is it me , or does it look like it’s ready to take off ?
Score: 1 Votes
Nimrad Avatar
Nimrad
13 minutes ago at 02:48 am
Less turnover? Or looking to strip their workforce?
Score: 1 Votes
YorkshireBill Avatar
YorkshireBill
8 minutes ago at 02:53 am
Horrible for the people being let go ?

Does go to show you how spooked Big Tech now is about what's coming though. High inflation. Stalling economies. Chip shortages and the like.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

