Tim Cook Says Apple Will Continue to Hire Employees in a 'Deliberate Way' After Reports of a Slowdown in Hiring

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said Apple will continue to hire employees but in a very "deliberate way," following reports that the company had plans to slow down its pace of hiring amid fears of an economic recession.



“We are making deliberate decisions about where to invest our money, but we're continuing to hire, but we're just doing it in a very deliberate way," Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple had planned to slow down its pace of hiring and spending growth, focusing only on key positions.

Cook's comments came after Apple reported all-around positive earnings for the third quarter of this year, that came in slightly above analyst expectations.