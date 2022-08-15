What Would You Like to See in a Foldable iPhone?
Samsung last week announced its fourth-generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 4, and as a result, some iPhone customers may be wondering about the future of a foldable iPhone.
Apple is indeed working on a foldable iPhone, but details about it remain scarce and somewhat vague. We've rounded up a few notable rumors below and want to hear from you; what would you like to see in a foldable iPhone? Let us know in the comments!
Hardware Features
- Building on an existing relationship, Apple is likely working closely with Corning to develop a special display glass for the foldable iPhone that's both tough and durable and thin and flexible.
- Rumors have fluctuated regarding the size of the foldable iPhone, with some reports saying it'll be around 9-inches and have a PPI (pixels-per-inch) between an iPhone and an iPad. Other reports say Apple has internally tested a device that opens up to 6.7-inches, similar to the size of current Pro Max iPhones.
- A research firm has suggested the foldable iPhone could support the Apple Pencil, utilizing its larger display to allow for easier note taking, drawing, sketching, and more on the device.
- Rather than typical foldable phones on the market, a rumor from Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple is working on a foldable device with two separate screens connected via a hinge and not one single, continuous display.
Software and OS
- It remains to be seen whether Apple will, at some point, combine the iPhone and iPad into a single product, offering an iPhone when folded and an iPad-like experience when unfolded. In that case, we may see the foldable device running a hybrid between iOS and iPadOS, but that remains purely speculative.
Price and Launch Date
- Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 starts at a steep $1,800, and while it's too early to tell what market Apple will want to target with its foldable device, Samsung's pricing does offer a little bit of context.
- According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we're now unlikely to see a foldable iPhone until at least 2025 or later, so there are still many years to go until we may see anything hit the market.
For more in-depth information about what we know about a foldable iPhone, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. Plus, don't forget to let us know what you want to see in a foldable iPhone below.
