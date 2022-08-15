Samsung last week announced its fourth-generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 4, and as a result, some iPhone customers may be wondering about the future of a foldable ‌iPhone‌.



Apple is indeed working on a foldable ‌iPhone‌, but details about it remain scarce and somewhat vague. We've rounded up a few notable rumors below and want to hear from you; what would you like to see in a foldable ‌iPhone‌? Let us know in the comments!



Hardware Features

Building on an existing relationship, Apple is likely working closely with Corning to develop a special display glass for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ that's both tough and durable and thin and flexible.

Rumors have fluctuated regarding the size of the foldable ‌iPhone‌, with some reports saying it'll be around 9-inches and have a PPI (pixels-per-inch) between an ‌iPhone‌ and an iPad. Other reports say Apple has internally tested a device that opens up to 6.7-inches, similar to the size of current Pro Max iPhones.

A research firm has suggested the foldable iPhone could support the Apple Pencil, utilizing its larger display to allow for easier note taking, drawing, sketching, and more on the device.

Rather than typical foldable phones on the market, a rumor from Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple is working on a foldable device with two separate screens connected via a hinge and not one single, continuous display.

Software and OS

It remains to be seen whether Apple will, at some point, combine the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ into a single product, offering an ‌iPhone‌ when folded and an iPad-like experience when unfolded. In that case, we may see the foldable device running a hybrid between iOS and iPadOS, but that remains purely speculative.

Price and Launch Date

Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 starts at a steep $1,800, and while it's too early to tell what market Apple will want to target with its foldable device, Samsung's pricing does offer a little bit of context.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we're now unlikely to see a foldable ‌iPhone‌ until at least 2025 or later, so there are still many years to go until we may see anything hit the market.

For more in-depth information about what we know about a foldable ‌iPhone‌, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. Plus, don't forget to let us know what you want to see in a foldable ‌iPhone‌ below.