Zoom Updates Mac App With Important Security Fix

Zoom has released a new version of its macOS app with a fix for a security vulnerability affecting the app's automatic updates feature.

In an August 13 security bulletin, Zoom said version 5.7.3 to version 5.11.3 of its macOS app contain a vulnerability in the auto-update process that can be exploited by a local low-privileged user to gain root privileges to the operating system. The vulnerability has been patched in version 5.11.5 of the Zoom app for macOS, available now.

The vulnerability was revealed by Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle at the hacking conference DEF CON in Las Vegas on Friday. The Verge and WIRED shared more details about Wardle's findings for those interested in learning more.

20 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Tip: occasional or casual users of Zoom do not have to install the Zoom client. Zoom will run in most web browsers with no downloads or installations needed.

Simply follow the conference link sent out by the conference organizer. Then wait until a "Join in browser" link appears in the browser window. If Zoom automatically downloads a software installer, avoid clicking on the installer and move it to the Trash.
18 minutes ago at 10:58 am

Simply follow the conference link sent out by the conference organizer. Then wait until a "Join in browser" link appears in the browser window. If Zoom automatically downloads a software installer, simply avoid clicking on it and move it to the Trash.
Good tip. They seem to be the next Flash from all the security updates.
