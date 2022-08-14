Zoom Updates Mac App With Important Security Fix
Zoom has released a new version of its macOS app with a fix for a security vulnerability affecting the app's automatic updates feature.
In an August 13 security bulletin, Zoom said version 5.7.3 to version 5.11.3 of its macOS app contain a vulnerability in the auto-update process that can be exploited by a local low-privileged user to gain root privileges to the operating system. The vulnerability has been patched in version 5.11.5 of the Zoom app for macOS, available now.
The vulnerability was revealed by Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle at the hacking conference DEF CON in Las Vegas on Friday. The Verge and WIRED shared more details about Wardle's findings for those interested in learning more.
Simply follow the conference link sent out by the conference organizer. Then wait until a "Join in browser" link appears in the browser window. If Zoom automatically downloads a software installer, avoid clicking on the installer and move it to the Trash.