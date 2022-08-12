Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to Best-Ever Price of $299 ($100 Off)

Amazon today has discounted the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 to a new all-time low price of $299.00, down from $399.00. This deal price is available in two colors: (PRODUCT)RED and Blue Aluminum.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To date, this is the best price we've ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 7, and as of writing it's only available on Amazon. The (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum option is in stock today, and the Blue Aluminum option has a slightly delayed shipping estimate of around five days.

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is also seeing an all-time low price, but only in one color. You can get the (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum model for $329.00, down from $429.00 on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.