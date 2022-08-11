Amazon's Redesigned Prime Video App Now Available for Apple TV

Amazon today updated its Prime Video app for the Apple TV with a redesigned interface that looks similar to other streaming service apps.

Like the Netflix app, the redesigned Prime Video app has a new vertical navigation bar along the left side and a top 10 list of popular series and movies on the service. Prime Video Channels subscriptions like AMC+ and Paramount+, sports, and live TV content are all more prominently featured, and there are larger visuals across the app.

The long-awaited update to the Prime Video app is available through the tvOS App Store on all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.