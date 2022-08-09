Parallels Desktop for Mac Updated With Support for ProMotion Displays and M1 Ultra Chip
Parallels for Mac has announced Parallels Desktop 18, a new update that brings full support for the ProMotion displays in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, improved performance on the M1 Ultra chip, easier Windows 11 setup, and more.
Parallels Desktop 18 is designed to take full advantage of the latest Mac hardware, including the highest-end M1 Ultra Apple silicon chip. With the M1 Ultra in the Mac Studio, Parallels Desktop 18 "delivers up to 96% faster Windows 11" performance compared to previous versions of Parallels.
Full support for Apple's ProMotion display with automatic refresh rate changes and unleashed Apple M1 Ultra performance allowing users to assign more resources and get up to 96% faster Windows 11.
Parallels Desktop 18 also brings with it an improved Windows 11 installation experience and the ability to use a game controller on Windows 11 on the Mac.
Enhanced Windows game-play experience on a Mac: Users can now simply connect a game controller to their Mac, switch to Windows, and start playing. Enjoy smooth Windows UI and video playback, a higher frame rate, and much more.
Ahead of release later this fall, Parallels Desktop 18 includes support for new macOS Ventura features and functionalities. Additional new features include improved USB 3.0 support, improved compatibility of Intel (x86) applications, and more.
Top Rated Comments
Microsoft is finally pushing a bit for Windows 11 on Arm, especially with the announcement of their version of the mac mini.
Anyway this year for the first time I appreciated how much less I paid in electricity bills with apple silicon.
My previous workstation was 800w most of the time, while the mac studio stay mostly around 240w