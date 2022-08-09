Parallels Desktop for Mac Updated With Support for ProMotion Displays and M1 Ultra Chip

by

Parallels for Mac has announced Parallels Desktop 18, a new update that brings full support for the ProMotion displays in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, improved performance on the M1 Ultra chip, easier Windows 11 setup, and more.

Windows 11 Parallels Feature Blue
Parallels Desktop 18 is designed to take full advantage of the latest Mac hardware, including the highest-end ‌M1 Ultra‌ Apple silicon chip. With the ‌M1 Ultra‌ in the Mac Studio, Parallels Desktop 18 "delivers up to 96% faster Windows 11" performance compared to previous versions of Parallels.

Full support for Apple's ProMotion display with automatic refresh rate changes and unleashed Apple M1 Ultra performance allowing users to assign more resources and get up to 96% faster Windows 11.

Parallels Desktop 18 also brings with it an improved Windows 11 installation experience and the ability to use a game controller on Windows 11 on the Mac.

Enhanced Windows game-play experience on a Mac: Users can now simply connect a game controller to their Mac, switch to Windows, and start playing. Enjoy smooth Windows UI and video playback, a higher frame rate, and much more.

Ahead of release later this fall, Parallels Desktop 18 includes support for new macOS Ventura features and functionalities. Additional new features include improved USB 3.0 support, improved compatibility of Intel (x86) applications, and more.

Tags: Parallels Desktop, Windows 11

Top Rated Comments

JokoWidodo Avatar
JokoWidodo
8 minutes ago at 01:38 am

Can anyone who uses this software on m1 confirm if it can emulate standard x86 windoze? I need to run proprietary software that is windows only and it’s the reason I’m clinging to my Intel macbook for as long as I have.
Yes, im actually surprised how well windows 11 ARM handles x86 (32 and 64 bit) emulation
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Starship77 Avatar
Starship77
1 hour ago at 12:28 am
Is it worth it for running windows games on a M1 Pro Macbook Pro? Do many games even run?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
1 hour ago at 12:30 am
price of the update has increased by 40%, I pass
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yebubbleman Avatar
Yebubbleman
1 hour ago at 12:30 am

Is it worth it for running windows games on a M1 Pro Macbook Pro? Do many games even run?
I'd say CodeWeavers CrossOver for Mac running with Rosetta 2 is probably the better solution. But, admittedly, the last time I tried to play a game on Windows for ARM64 running on a VM on an Apple Silicon Mac host, it was in the early days of trying to do so and most of my games wouldn't run. I think things have changed substantially since then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve62388 Avatar
steve62388
1 hour ago at 12:37 am

price of the update has increased by 40%, I pass
Fusion is free for personal use.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JippaLippa Avatar
JippaLippa
59 minutes ago at 12:47 am
I'd rather wait for a native bootcamp solution.
Microsoft is finally pushing a bit for Windows 11 on Arm, especially with the announcement of their version of the mac mini.

Anyway this year for the first time I appreciated how much less I paid in electricity bills with apple silicon.
My previous workstation was 800w most of the time, while the mac studio stay mostly around 240w
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
