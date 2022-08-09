Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Reportedly Bracing for Declines as MacBook Popularity Grows

by

Intel, AMD, and Nvidia are all reportedly bracing for a possible decline in shipments as well as a possible drop in revenue for the remainder of 2022 while the Mac is expected to continue to grow in popularity.

Justin Long Intel Feature Close
Citing industry sources, DigiTimes reports that Intel, AMD, and Nvidia have revised and lowered their own expectations for how many chips and products they'll ship in 2022 and their revenue goals.

Apple is the only company that's expected to see continued momentum for its Mac, such as the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the report says.

Intel has lowered its revenue goals for 2022 by roughly $11 billion and expects PC chip shipments to drop 10% compared to 2021 due to lower demand. AMD excepts its shipments to drop between 14% and 16% in 2022, compared to a 7%-9% drop it was originally expecting.

Specific laptop makers are also bracing for a rough 2022 and early 2023. Companies such as Dell, Acer, HP, and Asustek Computer have all cut their expectations and projections for shipments and revenue.

Apple, on the other hand, is expecting to ship around 29 million MacBooks in 2022, an estimate higher than in the past three years, according to DigiTimes.

Apple has nearly completed its transition away from Intel processors in the Mac to its own custom-made Apple silicon chips. The company most recently announced the all-new ‌M2‌ chip, promising 1.4 times faster performance than its M1 counterpart and up to 15 times faster than an Intel-powered model.

Apple has so far announced the ‌M1‌, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and ‌M2‌ chips for its Mac lineup. The highest-end Mac Pro and a low-end Mac mini are the only Macs that remain in Apple's lineup with Intel processors. Both are expected to be replaced as soon as this fall.

Top Rated Comments

yellow8 Avatar
yellow8
47 minutes ago at 04:44 am
Go Mac, goooo!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
13 minutes ago at 05:18 am
Let me translate the article for you as you don't get it.

Apple has growth incoming
Others have decline incoming

Simple as that.


This article is a complete fan boy mess.

It lists the number of MacBooks that will be sold, 29 million but compares that to lower percentages of computer sales from AMD and Intel? So PC sales will be 300 million vs 350 million?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
30 minutes ago at 05:00 am
intel has only itself to blame. and i'll play the words smallest violin for nvidia after all the crap they pull.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grkm3 Avatar
grkm3
27 minutes ago at 05:03 am
The recession doesn't effect apple /s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
21 minutes ago at 05:09 am
Of all Apple's competitors, Nvidia is in the most precarious position. Both Intel and AMD will need to move to an SoC design to be competitive on performance-per-watt, and that means incorporating powerful GPUs into their chips. AMD already has the technical prowess to do this and Intel will soon after their GPU tech matures. This leaves Nvidia as the odd-man out. Nvidia knows this, which is why they tried to buy ARM, so they can supply SoC's on alternate ecosystems, like Chromebooks and Android phones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ponzicoinbro Avatar
ponzicoinbro
44 minutes ago at 04:46 am
Before you celebrate, bear in mind these rivals will play dirty games.

Because that is what they learned in the very unethical law breaking era that was created in the last 6-7 years.

OK now you are prepared, you can celebrate.





Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
