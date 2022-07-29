Apple Working on New Beats Fit Pro Colors

by

Apple appears to be working on new Beats Fit Pro colors, according to images discovered by @Aaronp613 on Twitter. The yet-to-be released shades include Mica, Ochre, and Umbra, and they may be modeled after skin tones.

Mica Ochre Umber Beats Feature
Introduced in November, the Beats Fit Pro are fitness-focused earbuds with flexible wingtips that help secure them in the ear. At the current time, Beats Fit Pro come in Black, White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray, and it is not clear when Apple might introduce the new colors.


Beats Fit Pro are priced at $200 and offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, along with Adaptive EQ, spatial audio support, and an H1 chip for fast pairing, automatic device switching with Apple products, and Find My integration.

Top Rated Comments

everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
2 hours ago at 02:16 pm
I have both these and air pods pro and the like these much better.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CaptMarvel Avatar
CaptMarvel
2 hours ago at 02:45 pm
I purchased Beats Fit Pro when they debuted and would definitely purchase them again in the Umber color for the nude look.

Plus I prefer the BFPs over the APPs.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wilberforce Avatar
wilberforce
59 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
I bought BFP and APP at the same time, and returned the APP.
The BFP are more secure for activities, and I much prefer to tap the BFP than squeeze the stem on the APP.
The APP had an issue (reported by many) of the battery in the case draining while apparently doing nothing.
The BFP has just as good integration with Apple products as the APP.
IMO the BFP is a better product than the APP, except for the plasticky case. But who cares about the case (much).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wilberforce Avatar
wilberforce
44 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
btw, anyone using these for intense outdoor activities (I do mountain biking), don't get one of these colors. Get the Stone Purple (pink) ones. Much easier to find if/when one falls out of your ear. Sucks to lose a $200 earbud. I almost lost a gray one: took me an hour to find, it was so perfectly camouflaged in the gravel and dirt (even using the Find My feature).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
