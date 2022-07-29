Apple Working on New Beats Fit Pro Colors

Apple appears to be working on new Beats Fit Pro colors, according to images discovered by @Aaronp613 on Twitter. The yet-to-be released shades include Mica, Ochre, and Umbra, and they may be modeled after skin tones.



Introduced in November, the Beats Fit Pro are fitness-focused earbuds with flexible wingtips that help secure them in the ear. At the current time, Beats Fit Pro come in Black, White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray, and it is not clear when Apple might introduce the new colors.

Apple might be releasing 3 new colors for the Beats Fit Pro. These colors are called: Mica

Ochre

Umber See the thread below for videos of these — Aaron (@aaronp613) July 29, 2022