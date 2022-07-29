Apple Working on New Beats Fit Pro Colors
Apple appears to be working on new Beats Fit Pro colors, according to images discovered by @Aaronp613 on Twitter. The yet-to-be released shades include Mica, Ochre, and Umbra, and they may be modeled after skin tones.
Introduced in November, the Beats Fit Pro are fitness-focused earbuds with flexible wingtips that help secure them in the ear. At the current time, Beats Fit Pro come in Black, White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray, and it is not clear when Apple might introduce the new colors.
Beats Fit Pro are priced at $200 and offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, along with Adaptive EQ, spatial audio support, and an H1 chip for fast pairing, automatic device switching with Apple products, and Find My
integration.
Top Rated Comments
Plus I prefer the BFPs over the APPs.
The BFP are more secure for activities, and I much prefer to tap the BFP than squeeze the stem on the APP.
The APP had an issue (reported by many) of the battery in the case draining while apparently doing nothing.
The BFP has just as good integration with Apple products as the APP.
IMO the BFP is a better product than the APP, except for the plasticky case. But who cares about the case (much).